Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Stephen Hendry
Stephen Hendry

Stephen Hendry pulls out of UK Championship due to clash with commentary duties

By Sporting Life
16:14 · MON October 31, 2022

Stephen Hendry has pulled out of the qualifying rounds of the Cazoo UK Championship because his matches were scheduled for when he's commentating on the Champion of Champions.

The five-time champion, who lifted his first UK title way back in 1988 and his last in 1996, was due to face Andrew Pagett on the morning of Saturday November 5 at Ponds Forge in Sheffield, but his opponent now gets a bye.

The qualification rounds run from November 5 to 10 at Ponds Forge in Sheffield before the main event takes place from November 12-20 at the York Barbican, where Zhao Xintong will be defending the title.

Hendry tweeted: "Just a quick explanation as to why I had to pull out of UK qualifier. They scheduled my matches for this weekend when I’m working at the COC for ITV."

The Champion of Champions is currently taking place this week and features the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan, John Higgins, Neil Robertson, Judd Trump and Mark Selby.

Related links

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....