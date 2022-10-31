The five-time champion, who lifted his first UK title way back in 1988 and his last in 1996, was due to face Andrew Pagett on the morning of Saturday November 5 at Ponds Forge in Sheffield, but his opponent now gets a bye.

The qualification rounds run from November 5 to 10 at Ponds Forge in Sheffield before the main event takes place from November 12-20 at the York Barbican, where Zhao Xintong will be defending the title.

Hendry tweeted: "Just a quick explanation as to why I had to pull out of UK qualifier. They scheduled my matches for this weekend when I’m working at the COC for ITV."

The Champion of Champions is currently taking place this week and features the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan, John Higgins, Neil Robertson, Judd Trump and Mark Selby.

