Snooker results: Wu Yize whitewashes Xiao Guodong in Masters quarter-final

Wu has already claimed one major title this season, at the International Championship in November, and won't be long in adding to his tally judging by this top-class performance.

Despite only making his Masters debut on Sunday, Wu has taken to Ally Pally like a duck to water, and he was quickly into his work on Friday, surging into a 2-0 lead thanks to breaks of 112 and 93.

2-0 soon became 3-0 when he dominated the third frame, and a further run of 60 extended his advantage to four

Guodong looked well placed to hit back in frame five, but Wu stepped in with a cool 84 following another mistake from his opponent.

A break of 97 finished the job, capping a wonderful afternoon's work that sets up a last-four meeting with either Neil Robertson or Kyren Wilson.

Wu told World Snooker Tour: "I played well today and didn’t really give him many chances.

"We’re very good friends off the table, but once we’re in a match, we both give it everything.

"I potted some key long shots, and defensively I was strong.

I tried to enjoy being out there and not put any pressure on myself."