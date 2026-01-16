Snooker results: Wu Yize whitewashes Xiao Guodong in Masters quarter-final

Wu Yize turned in a magnificent display to roar into the semi-finals of the Masters, whitewashing Xiao Guodong 6-0 at Alexandra Palace.
Wu has already claimed one major title this season, at the International Championship in November, and won't be long in adding to his tally judging by this top-class performance.
Despite only making his Masters debut on Sunday, Wu has taken to Ally Pally like a duck to water, and he was quickly into his work on Friday, surging into a 2-0 lead thanks to breaks of 112 and 93.
2-0 soon became 3-0 when he dominated the third frame, and a further run of 60 extended his advantage to four
Guodong looked well placed to hit back in frame five, but Wu stepped in with a cool 84 following another mistake from his opponent.
A break of 97 finished the job, capping a wonderful afternoon's work that sets up a last-four meeting with either Neil Robertson or Kyren Wilson.
Wu told World Snooker Tour: "I played well today and didn’t really give him many chances.
"We’re very good friends off the table, but once we’re in a match, we both give it everything.
"I potted some key long shots, and defensively I was strong.
I tried to enjoy being out there and not put any pressure on myself."
Latest from the Masters
Higgins downs Zhao
- John Higgins rolled back the years to triumph in a Masters classic for the ages on Thursday.
Upbeat Trump marches on
- Judd Trump made light work of Ding Junhui in their first-round meeting at the Masters.
Wilson safely into last eight
- Kyren Wilson beats Si Jiahui 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the Masters.