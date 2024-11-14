O'Sullivan appeared firmly on course for a comfortable victory when quickly claiming the first three frames, breaks of 95 and 125 confirming his game to be in good shape despite a recent lack of match practice.

In truth, it was largely flawless stuff from O'Sullivan up until that point, but a rare mistake in the fourth frame opened the door for Xiao who responded quite magnificently.

A brilliant 130 proved the perfect response and a pinpoint long red in the following frame paved the way for a run of 88 which further reduced his arrears to 3-2.

And frame six began in identical fashion, Xiao producing another wonderful piece of cueing to pot from distance, before compiling another one-visit contribution, a break of 85 just falling short of a deserved century but enough to take the match to a deciding frame.