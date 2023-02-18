Sporting Life
Robert Milkins celebrates (WST)
Snooker results: Robert Milkins into Welsh Open final

By Sporting Life
17:07 · SAT February 18, 2023

Robert Milkins outclassed Ronnie O'Sullivan's conqueror Tian Pengfei to reach the final of the Welsh Open.

Milkins produced breaks of 61, 109, 89 and 82 in a comprehensive 6-2 win which puts him tantalisingly close to a second ranking title and the £150,000 BetVictor Bonus which will accompany it.

Whoever tops the BetVictor series rankings at the conclusion of this week's event will scoop the six-figure sum and it will go down to the wire, with Milkins set to snatch it from Ali Carter but only if he wins the final.

That subplot will help colour Milkins' clash with either Shaun Murphy or Pang Junxu, who play on Saturday night. Milkins will pick up £35,000 if he loses, but £230,000 should he win.

More to follow

