Shaun Murphy potted the final red from this position
Shaun Murphy potted the final red from this position

Watch Shaun Murphy use jaws and cushions to pot red ball

By Sporting Life
19:56 · SAT February 18, 2023

Shaun Murphy declared 'that was pretty good, wasn't it?' after an audacious pot during his Welsh Open semi-final against Pang Junxu.

Snookered behind the black, Murphy used the jaws of the corner pocket to send the cue ball up the table, and then back on itself thanks to check side, which saw it nudge the red into the middle.

Murphy had already made headlines for a 147 break earlier in the tournament and now surely has the shot of the championship to his name, alongside the high break.

Watch the video below and see for yourself...

