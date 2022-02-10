Sporting Life
Neil Robertson beat Ronnie O'Sullivan
Neil Robertson beat Ronnie O'Sullivan

Snooker results: Neil Robertson beats Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Players Championship

By Sporting Life
22:42 · THU February 10, 2022

Neil Robertson battled past Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-3 to book his place in the semi-finals of the Players Championship in Wolverhampton.

In a repeat of the 2019 final, which the Rocket won 10-4 with his 1000th career century, the Thunder from Down Under took firm control when racing into a 4-1 lead thanks to impressive breaks of 79, 52, 82 and 80.

O'Sullivan had fired in a match high 98 in frame two and threatened a comeback when a fluked red paved the way for a fine clearance of 90 before further reducing the deficit to 4-3 with a break of 50.

The quality dropped in the next two frames, with Robertson scrapping them both to advance.

More to follow...

Players Championship: Tournament results

ROUND TWO

  • Barry Hawkins 6-5 Yan Bingtao
  • Ricky Walden 6-5 Mark Williams
  • Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-6 Neil Robertson
  • John Higgins v Jimmy Robertson (Friday)

ROUND ONE

  • Zhao Xintong 3-6 Barry Hawkins
  • David Gilbert 4-6 Yan Bingtao
  • Mark Allen 2-6 Ricky Walden
  • Mark Williams 6-3 Gary Wilson
  • Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-3 Judd Trump
  • Neil Robertson 6-4 Kyren Wilson
  • John Higgins 6-3 Hossein Vafaei
  • Luca Brecel 1-6 Jimmy Robertson

