In a repeat of the 2019 final, which the Rocket won 10-4 with his 1000th career century, the Thunder from Down Under took firm control when racing into a 4-1 lead thanks to impressive breaks of 79, 52, 82 and 80.

O'Sullivan had fired in a match high 98 in frame two and threatened a comeback when a fluked red paved the way for a fine clearance of 90 before further reducing the deficit to 4-3 with a break of 50.

The quality dropped in the next two frames, with Robertson scrapping them both to advance.

More to follow...

Players Championship: Tournament results

ROUND TWO

Barry Hawkins 6-5 Yan Bingtao

Ricky Walden 6-5 Mark Williams

Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-6 Neil Robertson

John Higgins v Jimmy Robertson (Friday)

ROUND ONE

Zhao Xintong 3-6 Barry Hawkins

David Gilbert 4-6 Yan Bingtao

Mark Allen 2-6 Ricky Walden

Mark Williams 6-3 Gary Wilson

Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-3 Judd Trump

Neil Robertson 6-4 Kyren Wilson

John Higgins 6-3 Hossein Vafaei

Luca Brecel 1-6 Jimmy Robertson

