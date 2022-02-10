Neil Robertson battled past Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-3 to book his place in the semi-finals of the Players Championship in Wolverhampton.
In a repeat of the 2019 final, which the Rocket won 10-4 with his 1000th career century, the Thunder from Down Under took firm control when racing into a 4-1 lead thanks to impressive breaks of 79, 52, 82 and 80.
O'Sullivan had fired in a match high 98 in frame two and threatened a comeback when a fluked red paved the way for a fine clearance of 90 before further reducing the deficit to 4-3 with a break of 50.
The quality dropped in the next two frames, with Robertson scrapping them both to advance.
More to follow...
ROUND TWO
ROUND ONE