Ronnie O'Sullivan has produced countless magical moments throughout his astonishing career - but the way he brought up his 1000th century at the 2019 Players Championship has got to go up there as one of his finest.

There had been continued speculation throughout the season about where the enigmatic Rocket would 'choose' to reach the ridiculous milestone, with many expecting him to save it for the hallowed Crucible.

However, O'Sullivan was six tons shy of his 1000th with two tournaments left for him to play before the World Championship so realistically he'd need to suffer early exits in both for that 'dream' scenario to occur.

But the greatest player - and entertainer - of all time only plays to his own script and came up with his own unique way to reach an almost unmatchable record at the Players Championship in front of an enthralled crowd at Preston's Guild Hall.