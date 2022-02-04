As Ronnie O'Sullivan prepares to face Neil Robertson at the Players Championship, we look back at the iconic moment when they last met in this tournament back in 2019.
Ronnie O'Sullivan has produced countless magical moments throughout his astonishing career - but the way he brought up his 1000th century at the 2019 Players Championship has got to go up there as one of his finest.
There had been continued speculation throughout the season about where the enigmatic Rocket would 'choose' to reach the ridiculous milestone, with many expecting him to save it for the hallowed Crucible.
However, O'Sullivan was six tons shy of his 1000th with two tournaments left for him to play before the World Championship so realistically he'd need to suffer early exits in both for that 'dream' scenario to occur.
But the greatest player - and entertainer - of all time only plays to his own script and came up with his own unique way to reach an almost unmatchable record at the Players Championship in front of an enthralled crowd at Preston's Guild Hall.
Having fired in three 100+ breaks en route to the final against Neil Robertson, O'Sullivan compiled a further two of 116 and 105 to take his tally to 999.
When leading 9-4 in a race to 10, Rocket then sealed the 35th ranking title of his career with a fittingly sumptuous 134 - but not before toying with the crowd while in the 90s.
Even Stephen Hendry on commentary duty alluded to O'Sullivan's suggestions a few weeks earlier that he might well wait for a tournament televised by Eurosport, who he enjoys working as a pundit for, but that was purely to keep everyone guessing.
In typical Rocket fashion, the 100th point was secured left-handed, and O'Sullivan - to continued, rapturous applause - went on to clear the table fully, even the white finding its way to the pocket to deny what would've been a 141.
The scenes of celebration - coupled with and the laughter of both O'Sullivan and Robertson when the white went in - just added the icing to the cake of an unforgettable moment in snooker history.
