A high-quality semi-final in Llandudno went down to the wire at 5-5 but O'Donnell, who knocked out world champion Luca Brecel on Friday night, held his nerve in impressive fashion to set up a final clash with John Higgins or Gary Wilson on Sunday.

The world number 76 had been relegated from the tour in 2022 and spent a season on the amateur scene but having come through Q Tour last year, he now finds himself with the chance to lift the Ray Reardon Trophy and £80,000 top prize.

, when he must have wondered whether he would ever return to the pro ranks. The Bedfordshire-based cueman regained his card via Q Tour in 2023 and is now playing the best snooker of a career which started in 2012.

Victory in the Welsh Open, which has been won by the likes of Jordan Brown, Joe Perry and Robert Milkins in the past three years, would also vault O'Donnell into the top 16 of the one-year ranking list and earn him a place at next week's Johnstone's Paint Players Championship in Telford.

Slessor was also aiming to reach his first ranking final, but the world number 50 has now lost all three of the semi-finals he has contested.