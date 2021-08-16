Luca Brecel produced a mesmerising display to defeat Kyren Wilson 6-4 and reach the UK Championship final in York.
The 26-year-old had never previously gone beyond the quarter-final of any Triple Crown event before but now he becomes the first Belgian to achieve the feat with the help of four centuries and a pot success rate of 96%.
There was very little Ronnie O'Sullivan's conqueror could do as every opportunity that came Brecel's way, he took it in majestic fashion.
Brecel opened the match a superb century of 130 and although Wilson hit back with one of 121, he moved 2-1 up with another fine break of 105.
Wilson took the next two frames to edge ahead for the first and only time in the match before Brecel rattled off the next three with breaks of 102, 97 and 80.
His opponent kept his hopes alive with the 10th 50+ break of the match (83) but Brecel completed the job in style with another century of 112.
Brecel will play either Barry Hawkins or Zhao Xintong in Sunday's final at the Barbican.