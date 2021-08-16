The 26-year-old had never previously gone beyond the quarter-final of any Triple Crown event before but now he becomes the first Belgian to achieve the feat with the help of four centuries and a pot success rate of 96%.

There was very little Ronnie O'Sullivan's conqueror could do as every opportunity that came Brecel's way, he took it in majestic fashion.

Brecel opened the match a superb century of 130 and although Wilson hit back with one of 121, he moved 2-1 up with another fine break of 105.