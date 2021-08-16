Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Cricket
Golf
Darts
Snooker
NFL
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Other Sports
Ronnie O'Sullivan sits in his chair after crowd disturbance
Ronnie O'Sullivan sits in his chair after crowd disturbance

Ronnie O'Sullivan bows out of UK Championship after thrilling quarter-final with Kyren Wilson

By Sporting Life
17:48 · FRI December 03, 2021

Ronnie O'Sullivan's hopes of a record-extending eighth UK Championship are over after losing an epic quarter-final with Kyren Wilson that wasn't short of controversy.

The Rocket bounced back from 5-3 down to force a deciding frame but Wilson, who is seeking the first Triple Crown title of his career, held his nerve brilliantly with a match-winning 102 break to edge through at the Barbican in York.

There was a flashpoint after the sixth frame at 3-3 when O’Sullivan had an altercation with a photographer. He called over referee Jan Verhaas and urged him to remove the person on account of the camera not having a tripod.

Earlier in the match, he took to his seat mid-break due to a disturbance in the crowd, as some fans on the other table left the arena for refreshments following the end of a 40-minute frame between Luca Brecel and Anthony McGill.

O'Sullivan did also produce moments of magic during the encounter including breaks of 115, 76, 64 and 83 while he also produced this incredible left-handed pot.

Wilson, who also fired in a century break of 117 in the second frame, will now meet Brecel following the Belgian's 6-2 victory over McGill.

Related links

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....