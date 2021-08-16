The Rocket bounced back from 5-3 down to force a deciding frame but Wilson, who is seeking the first Triple Crown title of his career, held his nerve brilliantly with a match-winning 102 break to edge through at the Barbican in York.

There was a flashpoint after the sixth frame at 3-3 when O’Sullivan had an altercation with a photographer. He called over referee Jan Verhaas and urged him to remove the person on account of the camera not having a tripod.

Earlier in the match, he took to his seat mid-break due to a disturbance in the crowd, as some fans on the other table left the arena for refreshments following the end of a 40-minute frame between Luca Brecel and Anthony McGill.

O'Sullivan did also produce moments of magic during the encounter including breaks of 115, 76, 64 and 83 while he also produced this incredible left-handed pot.