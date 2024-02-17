Snooker results: Gary Wilson hits 147 in a 6-4 victory over John Higgins to reach the Welsh Open final

The Englishman, who was tipped by Sporting Life's Richard Mann at 40/1 each-way pre-tournament, was on course for a 147 in the very first frame only for his attempt to fall shot on the 14th red with his score on 104 - but he made no mistake in the next to open up a 2-0 lead.

He followed up the fifth maximum of his career by taking the next two frames for a 4-0 lead as Higgins looked down and out.

The veteran Scotsman showed real fighting spirit to battle back to 5-4 down but ultimately it was too little too late as Wilson closed it out to set up a final with Martin O'Donnell.