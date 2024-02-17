Snooker results: Gary Wilson hits 147 in a 6-4 victory over John Higgins to reach the Welsh Open final

Gary Wilson hit the 199th maximum break in snooker history as he booked his place in the Welsh Open final with victory over John Higgins.
The Englishman, who was tipped by Sporting Life's Richard Mann at 40/1 each-way pre-tournament, was on course for a 147 in the very first frame only for his attempt to fall shot on the 14th red with his score on 104 - but he made no mistake in the next to open up a 2-0 lead.
He followed up the fifth maximum of his career by taking the next two frames for a 4-0 lead as Higgins looked down and out.
The veteran Scotsman showed real fighting spirit to battle back to 5-4 down but ultimately it was too little too late as Wilson closed it out to set up a final with Martin O'Donnell.
Earlier, O'Donnell reached the final of a ranking event for the first time in his career after a break of 126 in the deciding frame against Eliot Slessor.
A high-quality semi-final in Llandudno went down to the wire at 5-5 but O'Donnell, who knocked out world champion Luca Brecel on Friday night, held his nerve in impressive fashion to set up a final clash with John Higgins or Gary Wilson on Sunday.
The world number 76 had been relegated from the tour in 2022 and spent a season on the amateur scene but having come through Q Tour last year, he now finds himself with the chance to lift the Ray Reardon Trophy and £80,000 top prize.
Victory in the Welsh Open, which has been won by the likes of Jordan Brown, Joe Perry and Robert Milkins in the past three years, would also vault O'Donnell into the top 16 of the one-year ranking list and earn him a place at next week's Johnstone's Paint Players Championship in Telford.
Slessor was also aiming to reach his first ranking final, but the world number 50 has now lost all three of the semi-finals he has contested.