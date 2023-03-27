However, despite taking a 2-0 lead, the Northern Irishman was outplayed by a resurgent Ding, buoyed by his success in the Six Red World Championship earlier in the month.

In the absence of big names including Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and Neil Robertson, Allen had been many people's idea of a likely winner in Hull.

That is that... Ding Junhui emerges victorious over Mark Allen 10-5 in an impressive performance which sees him into the semi-finals of the Tour Championship! #TourChampionship #ITVSnooker pic.twitter.com/ET4Hku0dlj

Ding nine half-centuries in the match but it was the sole century, a run of 116 in frame three, that provided the springboard to a runaway success over the top seed, and in turn a measure of revenge for Allen's comeback win in the UK Championship final earlier in the season.

"I've been playing good all day, very focused, fighting hard," said Ding, who referenced his increased confidence since winning in Thailand.

Ding could qualify for the World Championship this week but insisted that was far from his mind.

"I'm not fully focused on that," he added. "For me, just trying to win more points to get back into the (top) 16."

Allen meanwhile was left to rue what proved to be a vital miss early in the match, one which changed its course, but didn't feel he'd played well enough to advance.

"Started all right, then I missed a tricky red in frame three and everything started to go wrong after that. My last shot of the match pretty much summed up the way the match went for me, it was a bad shot, but everything that could've gone wrong did.

"You're playing the best players in the world on current form. If you don't play well you're going to get beat, it's that simple. It's not time for me to panic, just go back and practise hard and getting ready for Sheffield now."

Ding will now wait for a semi-final against either Ali Carter or Kyren Wilson, who face each other on Tuesday.