The full draw, schedule and results from the 2023 Duelbits Tour Championship, which takes place from March 27-April 2 in Hull.
In draw in bracket order; seedings in brackets
QUARTER-FINALS
Monday, March 27
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 frames)
Evening session (1900)
Tuesday, March 28
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 frames)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Wednesday, March 29
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 frames)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Thursday, March 30
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 frames)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.