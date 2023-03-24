Sporting Life
Shaun Murphy won the Players Championship
Shaun Murphy won the Players Championship

Tour Players Championship snooker: Draw, schedule, results, how to watch on TV

By Sporting Life
09:39 · FRI March 24, 2023

The full draw, schedule and results from the 2023 Duelbits Tour Championship, which takes place from March 27-April 2 in Hull.

How to watch the Tour Championship

  • Where: Bonus Arena, Hull
  • Dates: March 27-April 2
  • TV: Every match will be shown live on ITV4
  • Format: All matches best of 19 frames
  • Prize fund: Winner: £150,000; Runner-up: £60,000; Semi-final: £40,000; Quarter-final: £20,000; Highest break: £10,000; Total: £380,000

Neal Foulds' latest column

Shaun Murphy had some strong words for Ronnie O'Sullivan

Tour Championship: Round-by-round results

In draw in bracket order; seedings in brackets

QUARTER-FINALS

  • (1) Mark Allen Ding Junhui (8)
  • (4) Ali Carter v Kyren Wilson (5)
  • (3) Mark Selby v Ryan Day (6)
  • (2) Shaun Murphy v Robert Milkins (7)

Tour Championship daily schedule

Monday, March 27
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 frames)

  • (1) Mark Allen Ding Junhui (8)

Evening session (1900)

  • (1) Mark Allen Ding Junhui (8)

Tuesday, March 28
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 frames)

  • (4) Ali Carter v Kyren Wilson (5)

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

  • (4) Ali Carter v Kyren Wilson (5)

Wednesday, March 29
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 frames)

  • (2) Shaun Murphy v Robert Milkins (7)

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

  • (2) Shaun Murphy v Robert Milkins (7)

Thursday, March 30
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 frames)

  • (3) Mark Selby v Ryan Day (6)

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

  • (3) Mark Selby v Ryan Day (6)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.

