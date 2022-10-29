Neil Robertson and Ronnie O'Sullivan are two of the headline acts at this year's Champion of Champions – read Richard Mann's full preview here

Snooker betting tips: Champion of Champions 3pts Neil Robertson to win the Champion of Champions at 7/2 (William Hill) 1pt John Higgins to win the Champion of Champions at 12/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

NEIL ROBERTSON can enhance his already impressive Champion of Champions record by winning this prestigious event for a third time in Bolton next week. The Australian's two previous victories in this tournament came in 2015 and 2019, while he also reached the final in 2020, and he looks to be peaking just at the right time ahead of a run of big events that he always likes to target. It was at a similar point in the calendar when Robertson hit top gear last term, landing the English Open in November before making the final of the World Grand Prix and then running out a brilliant winner of the Masters at Alexandra Palace just after Christmas. Robertson was frustrated to back out at the quarter-finals stage of this very event, but Kyren Wilson made three centuries and a break of 98 to edge a high-class match on that occasion, Robertson losing little caste in defeat given that he was trying to back up only a few days on from those English Open exploits. Four major titles in all confirmed Robertson as the most consistent, and to most observers, the best player of last season, but I’ve always felt he is an even better proposition when amid the type of hot streak he produced when winning two tournaments and finishing runner-up in another all in the space of three weeks in early 2020. Robertson peaking at the right time Robertson has made no secret of his approach, and in winning two ITV events and reaching the final of the World Grand Prix last season, it’s fair to assume that not only is this a prize he likes to chase, but that more specifically, he places great importance on the ITV tournaments.

What we’ve seen from Robertson so far this season suggests he is treading a similar path, with his victory in the World Mix Doubles alongside Mink Nutcharut – another event staged on ITV – followed by a deciding-frame loss to Ronnie O’Sullivan in Hong Kong and a run to the semi-finals of the Northern Ireland Open. Mark Allen has been the best player of the last few weeks and was too sharp for Robertson in the last four in Belfast, but the latter was playing in his first ranking event of the campaign there and I’d be staggered if there wasn’t better to come in the next few weeks. In fact, it seems certain that Robertson will come forward from those recent blowouts and with the UK Championship, a title he claimed in 2021, staged a month earlier this year in November, I’m sure the 40-year-old will be determined to peak for this significant stage of the season. Robertson might need to beat old foe Wilson to reach the semi-finals here, and they have generally brought out the best in each other in their recent meetings, but it’s a match the Australian would be a short price to win and I would expect him to prevail. O'Sullivan showdown on the cards Should, as expected, Robertson make it that far, we might well have a Saturday night semi-final with O’Sullivan to look forward to, given The Rocket really ought to have too many guns for Robert Milkins and Zhao Xintong in Group 2.

Zhao Xintong

Milkins was a ranking winner last term, while Xintong won the UK Championship and German Masters, but neither have pulled up any trees this time around and O’Sullivan’s win at the Hong Kong Masters is the standout piece of recent form from that group. O’Sullivan did get the better of Robertson in Hong Kong, but it was a match Robertson dominated in the early stages and as I’ve said already, I expect we will see an even better version of him next week. He deserves to be favourite in my book, and I’m prepared to play at 3/1 or bigger. Higgins not to be underestimated Elsewhere, I’m going to have a saver on JOHN HGGINS who finds himself in a tough Group 4, but looked in good touch when beating Judd Trump in Hong Kong and didn’t do a great deal wrong when losing by the odd frame to Marco Fu in their semi-final. Four defeats in major finals last season certainly hurt Higgins, but that shouldn’t detract from the fact the Scot was one of the best players on the tour throughout, and that recent win over Trump could be a significant one for his confidence going forward.

John Higgins battled past Judd Trump in Hong Kong