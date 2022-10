The tournament once again features some of the world's leading players battling for the famous Alex Higgins Trophy.

Local hero Mark Allen was a hugely popular winner in 2021, beating John Higgins 9-8 in a classic final, and he will begin his title defence against Chang Bingyu.

Judd Trump won the three preceding renewals of the event, following victories over Ronnie O'Sullivan in all three finals, and both return to Belfast this year.

Televised by Eurosport and Quest, the Northern Ireland Open is the first of the season’s Home Nations events, to be followed by the Scottish, English and Welsh Opens.

Northern Ireland draw in bracket order

ROUND ONE HELDOVER

Mark Allen v Chang Bingyu

Ricky Walden v v Xiao Guodong

Kyren Wilson v Ken Doherty

Mark Williams v Peter Lines

Neil Robertson v Fraser Patrick

Jack Lisowski v Li Hang

Barry Hawkins v Anthony Hamilton

Mark Selby v Reanne Evans

Judd Trump v Rod Lawler

Stuart Bingham v Allan Taylor

Zhou Yuelong v Joel Connolly or Robbie McGuigan

Shaun Murphy v Xu Si

John Higgins v Fergal O'Brien

Zhao Xintong v Lyu Haotian

Luca Brecel v Joe O'Connor

Yan Bingtao v Liang Wenbo

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Lukas Kleckers

ROUND TWO

Winner of Match 2 v Chen Zifan

Andy Lee v Dylan Emery

Winner of Match 3 v Mink Nutcharut

Hossein Vafaei v Craig Steadman

Zak Surety v Stephen Maguire

Sean O'Sullivan v Winner of Match 4

Andy Hicks v Jimmy Robertson

Alexander Ursenbacher v Winner of Match 5

Winner of Match 6 v Fan Zhengyi

Ben Woollaston v John J Astley

Winner of Match 7 v Si Jiahui

Jordan Brown v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Michael White v Ding Junhui

Louis Heathcote v Winner of Match 8

Hammad Miah v Lu Ning

Sam Craigie v Winner of Match 9

Winner of Match 10 v Aaron Hill

Tom Ford v Scott Donaldson

Winner of Match 11 v David Lilley

David Gilbert v Noppon Saengkham

Dominic Dale v Winner of Match 12

Jamie Clarke v Winner of Match 13

Gerard Greene v Robert Milkins

Jackson Page v Winner of Match 14

Winner of Match 15 v Mark King

Joe Perry v Daniel Wells

Winner of Match 16 v Jimmy White

Matthew Selt v Pang Junxu

Julien Leclercq v Anthony McGill

Elliot Slessor v Winner of Match 17

Tian Pengfei v Martin Gould

David Grace v Winner of Match 18

Sunday October 16

TV: Eurosport

Morning session (1000)

Kyren Wilson v Ken Doherty

Zhao Xintong v Lyu Haotian

Yan Bingtao v Liang Wenbo

Afternoon session (1300)

Ricky Walden v Xiao Guodong

Judd Trump v Rod Lawler

Shaun Murphy v Xu Si

Joel Connolly v Robbie McGuigan

Neil Robertson v Fraser Patrick

Mark Selby v Reanne Evans

Evening session (1900)

Mark Williams v Peter Lines

Barry Hawkins v Anthony Hamilton

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Lukas Kleckers

Mark Allen v Chang Bingyu

Stuart Bingham v Allan Taylor

Luca Brecel v Joe O'Connor

Monday October 17

TV: Eurosport

Morning session (1000)

Jack Lisowski v Li Hang

Zhou Yuelong v Winner of Match 1

John Higgins v Fergal O'Brien

Afternoon session (1300)

Andy Lee v Dylan Emery

Zak Surety v Stephen Maguire

Evening session (1900)

Andy Hicks v Jimmy Robertson

Ben Woollaston v John J Astley

Tuesday October 18

TV: Eurosport

Morning session (1000)

Hammad Miah v Lu Ning

Afternoon session (1300)

Tom Ford v Scott Donaldson

David Gilbert v Noppon Saengkham

Evening session (1900)

Gerard Greene v Robert Milkins

Joe Perry v Daniel Wells

Northern Ireland Open round-by-round results