Neil Robertson has revealed his wedding dance made him more nervous than any snooker match ever has, as he prepares to head to York for the defence of his UK Championship title.

Australian star Robertson married longtime partner Mille Fjelldal in the summer, meaning a postponed start to his season. Typically he soon made up for lost time, superbly claiming the English Open crown earlier this month. Reflecting back on his August wedding in London, Robertson said: "I've never been more nervous in my life. It was the dance. Mille had a huge dress and I was so paranoid of tripping over it. "For some stupid reason I went on YouTube and I was looking up wedding fails, the foundations collapsing from underneath or something like that.

"So we kept the dance pretty simple and I got through it. If I can get through the dance at the wedding, I can get through anything else that snooker can throw at you. "Honestly, it was the best day of our lives. We were so lucky it could go ahead, it was amazing. The only downside was obviously that more family couldn't come from Australia, but other than that everything was wonderful. "I didn't really get marriage, I didn't really want to get married. I thought, oh God it's so expensive. I was like, do we really need to be married, we've been together so long? But then on the day, I really kind of got it." 'Just complete relief' Robertson's career has been an outstanding one, with his UK success last December the third time he had won the sport's biggest ranking event outside the World Championship. The 39-year-old did so in quite extraordinary circumstances too, almost falling over the line to win 10-9 against Judd Trump at one o'clock in the morning in a tournament played behind closed doors in Milton Keynes. Even now, Robertson can hardly believe the events of that night, which he ranks as more dramatic than the fabled climax to the 1985 world final, when Dennis Taylor beat Steve Davis on the final black.

WATCH: UK Championship final frame as Robertson beats Trump

"I think it had absolutely everything a match could have," Robertson said. "The drama of the ending made it better (than 1985). We were both sort of snookering each other. I'd come out of a snooker and snooker him back, he'd come out of a snooker and snooker me back, there were literally inches a few times for both of us (between) winning and losing that final frame. "Judd's pulled off some unbelievable pressure balls, like the green down the rail with his opposite hand. He was perfect on the brown and I was like, just get your runners-up speech ready, be as humble as you can be, just praise him, don't say anything you're going to regret. "But all of a sudden he played the brown terribly and I think, hang on a minute. Then he's potted a great blue and I'm like, get the runners-up speech ready, shake his hand, big smile. But he missed the pink and I was like, ahhhh (screaming). "Then you've got to come to the table really calm, then triple check the scoreboard, then pot the pink. I knew I only needed the pink. It was silence. You pot a big match ball, a tournament winning ball like that and you expect raahhh (roars). It was like, just relief. That's what it was, just complete relief. "You think you're probably going through a big buzz of excitement, but it's more relief than anything, that it's over, because the pressure is incredible. And any player that says, 'oh no, the pressure isn't that bad'... it's almost unbearable at times."

Neil Robertson won the English Open title recently to add to his collection of ranking wins