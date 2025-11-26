For many casual snooker fans, the UK Championship represents the first big event of the season, and while the game and its calendar has undoubtably changed in recent times, there is still something very special about this wonderful, old tournament. Here’s one for the anoraks out there – the UK Championship was originally born in Blackpool in 1977. Hosted at the Tower Circus, it was a tournament that didn’t initially hold ranking status as it was a competition for UK residents only. In the years that followed, we had over 20 years at the Preston Guild Hall, a terrific venue that provided snooker with so many golden memories, before a move to York where the UK Championship has found a real home. York is a beautiful place and snooker, and this tournament in particular, seems to mean something to people there. The UK Championship has settled in a lovely spot on the calendar, just before Christmas, and people enjoy being there at this time of the year, coming from all around for the snooker and, of course, the other delights this famous city has to offer. I think the players like playing in York, too, and much like Sheffield in the spring, it sits well in the schedule at a time when tournaments often find themselves being moved around year on year. York has been the perfect host to the UK Championship, and I believe the tournament all the better for it.

Look who's back in York

When you add the fact that this is the first BBC event of the year, when snooker is firmly back in the spotlight, it’s no surprise that players and fans alike are always up for this one. O'Sullivan set for UK return The snooker is invariably very good, too, coming at a time when many of the bigger hitters are looking to peak, and it’s no surprise that Ronnie O’Sullivan with eight wins has been the dominant force in York. 12 months ago, it was Judd Trump’s turn to win gold. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen the betting for this event quite as wide-open as it is this year, though, with world champion Zhao Xintong just about favourite at 4/1, but with Judd snapping at his heels ahead of his title defence, then the likes of Ronnie and Mark Selby closely behind in the market. Perhaps much of that is down to the fact that we’ve had 11 different individual tournament winners this term, with no one player managing to win twice. You wouldn’t think that can continue, but it’s worth remembering that Ronnie, Judd, and indeed John Higgins, are still to win this season. I know my good pal Stephen Hendry has said he likes to see one man rule the roost and dominate the sport, much in the same way he dominated in the 1990s and Steve Davis a decade earlier, but I’m not so sure. I’ve enjoyed the season, and I think so much competition is a healthy sign for the sport in general. The man who has been the dominant figure for a little while now is Judd, and it’s amazing to think he hasn’t picked up any silverware since his win in York last year. He's been trying to get used to playing with a new cue this season, but has still managed to reach two finals, so clearly isn’t far away.

Judd Trump: defending champion

By all accounts, that new cue was consigned to history after his defeat in the final of the Champion of Champions, and he is said to have switched back to his old one in Saudi Arabia last week. I presume that may just be a temporary measure, as he told us on ITV that going back to that piece of wood wasn’t an option, so it will be interesting to see what cue he does use in York. Still, I think 12 months equates to a barren spell for someone of Trump’s class, the long-time world number one, especially when you consider that he rarely misses events and always pays them the utmost respect. He’ll be desperate to get back to winning ways, that’s for sure. As for Ronnie, he brings something extra special to every tournament he is involved in, so it will be great to have him back for what will be his first event on UK soil this season. I know he was beaten 4-0 by Shaun Murphy in Saudi last week, but Ronnie is always a tough man to beat here. Whether he, or Judd for that matter, are playing well enough to stop Zhao in his tracks is another question. Zhao was brilliant when winning in Saudi last week and really seems to be acclimatising himself with being world champion. It’s barely believable to think where he was a year ago, playing on the Q Tour in matches without professional referees as he made his way back from his well-publicised ban. He’s climbed right back up from the bottom to become world champion. As I said earlier, he’s favourite with the bookmakers in York, and few can argue with that. Stephen has been busy this week, but he believes Zhao is the best ball-striker he’s ever seen, which is quite the compliment coming from a seven-time world champion.

Listen to Snooker Club wherever you get your podcasts! 🎧 pic.twitter.com/kkua8BxjCb — WST (@WeAreWST) November 25, 2025

What is not up for debate is that Zhao is the most beautiful player to watch when in full flow, and while many of the other players are constantly fretting about what ranking points they are about to lose, the world champion doesn’t have that to worry about. The only way is up for Zhao, and it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that he is chasing down Judd for that top spot before long. Zhao won this event in 2021, so he has that boxed ticked, but there are plenty of others in the main draw with strong York records, including 2022 winner Mark Allen who remains very dangerous when not overthinking things too much, instead of backing his natural talent and unique way of doing things. Robertson has won this tournament on three occasions, Ding Junhui the same number of times, along with reaching two more finals recently. Then you’ve got Kyren Wilson, along with young guns Si Jiahui and Wu Yize, to suggest this year’s UK Championship could be very, very good. I have to say, losing the likes of Jack Lisowski and Aaron Hill in qualifying was disappointing, and those matches have thrown up some big shocks, but the fact we’ve had so many different winners this season does confirm just how well most of the seeded players in York have been going. Watch out for young guns in York And it’s not all about the old guard, too. I’m really excited by Wu who blew John away in the International Championship final, and the way he and many others from his generation play the game, they can beat anyone on their day. I do think that puts a different dynamic on some of these matches now, where the more experienced players can’t just bank on their superior safety play tying the younger players down.

Wu Yize could make a splash again