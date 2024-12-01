Snooker results: Judd Trump wins his second UK Championship title and first since 2011 after beating Barry Hawkins in York

At at the age of 35, he's got more than enough time on his side to move further up these rankings, preferably by adding more world and UK titles to his name.

In doing so, Trump's fifth Triple Crown triumph of his career saw him become just the fourth player in history to reach 30 ranking titles behind Ronnie O'Sullivan (41), Stephen Hendry (36) and John Higgins (31).

Hawkins' hopes looked over for good when requiring two snookers in the 18th and although he managed to get one of them, Trump finally ended his long wait to get his hands on the trophy once more.

The world number one was on the brink of lifting snooker's second biggest trophy for the first time since 2011 when leading 9-6, only for Hawkins to claw his way back into contention by taking the next two frames.

Judd Trump's second UK Championship - and first since 2011 - sees him become just the fourth player to reach 30 ranking titles. Five of those have been Triple Crowns. pic.twitter.com/2Wl6cIAiv7

“I wasn’t enjoying myself in my seat at 9-8,” Trump admitted in his post-match interview. “I was thinking this could be the worst loss of all time, so it’s just pure relief.

“It was such a hard game, and the way Barry battled today considering what happened yesterday was incredible really, so fair play to Barry.

“He had the chance to go level and the game could have changed, and even towards the end I was leaving him half-chances and he was clearing up every time.

“It’s been 13 years, it’s not easy to win these events. I’ve played brilliantly a lot of times and still come up short, so to do it in the manner I’ve done it, with probably one of the toughest draws of all time, I’m so proud of myself.”

Despite never quite hitting top form, Trump pulled out enough big moments to repel qualifier Hawkins, who had fought back from behind to sink Ronnie O’Sullivan in the opening round and came close to repeating the feat in an increasingly dramatic finale.

Hawkins, who has now lost in four ‘triple crown’ finals, admitted: “If someone had said I’d get to the final I’d have taken it, but once you’re in the final you want to win.

“I’ve beaten some great players this week but I’ve lost to the best player in the world at the moment, he’s such a fantastic player and it’s no disgrace.”

What looked like the pivotal moment came early in the 15th frame when Hawkins, who had capitalised on a series of Trump errors to keep in touch at 8-7, played a sloppy safety shot and let Trump in for a typically flamboyant 133 clearance that took him one frame from victory.

But on the cusp of victory, Trump was kept rooted in his chair as Hawkins responded with a brave 75 to pull back to 9-7, followed by an equally ambitious 82 to give him hope of replicating his stunning win over O’Sullivan.

Hawkins, who had been kept up into the early hours in his semi-final win over Mark Allen, looked far from fatigued as he struck first in the 18th frame, but he jawed a red to the middle on a break of 20 and served up Trump with his chance to make what proved to be a pivotal break.

Trump had looked set to take command in the early stages of the final, when he reeled off three frames in a row to establish a 5-2 lead.

But a superb 81 in the next left Hawkins in touch at the end of the afternoon session, and it would set the narrative for the evening’s conclusion with both players exhibiting flashes of brilliance and errors aplenty.

Trump made the first move to go 6-3 in front but failed to punish Hawkins for missing a black off its spot in the next and allowed the Kent man, a Crucible runner-up in 2013, to chisel back within two frames.

Hawkins rode his luck in the next to pull within one, but failed to capitalise on more mistakes from his clearly struggling opponent in the next, and fell 7-6 behind.

Trump’s nudge within a frame of victory prompted Hawkins to throw caution to the wind and he piled the pressure on by fighting back to 9-8.

Trump responded with a break of 67 that petered out agonisingly short of the title, and Hawkins gave his all in an engrossing safety exchange before a long brown effectively sealed victory for the favourite.

UK Championship results

Final

Barry Hawkins 8-10 Judd Trump

Semi-finals

Barry Hawkins 6-5 Mark Allen

Judd Trump 6-2 Kyren Wilson

Quarter-finals

Barry Hawkins 6-2 Shaun Murphy

Jack Lisowski 3-6 Mark Allen

Judd Trump 6-2 Zhang Anda

Michael Holt 3-6 Kyren Wilson

Last 16

Barry Hawkins 6-5 David Gilbert

Shaun Murphy 6-5 Ding Junhui

Jack Lisowski 6-4 Ali Carter

Wu Yize 4-6 Mark Allen

Judd Trump 6-5 John Higgins

Zhang Anda 6-5 Stuart Bingham

Jak Jones 5-6 Michael Holt

Chris Wakelin 2-6 Kyren Wilson

Last 32