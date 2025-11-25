Ronnie O’Sullivan says moving to Dubai has transformed his life ahead of UK Championship

Ahead of the UK Championship, Ronnie O’Sullivan says moving to Dubai has transformed his wellbeing and eased brutal travel demands.

The Rocket, who turns 50 next month, made the move in the summer with wife Laila Rouass following his World Championship semi-final humbling to Zhao Xintong. O’Sullivan was regularly making long flights from the UK to China and the Middle East for tournaments, lucrative exhibitions and work with his sponsors. Being based in Dubai has made those journeys more manageable with the seven-time world champion not playing an event on UK shores so far this season. O'Sullivan has regularly spoken about keeping his mind in check with running, working out in the gym, eating healthy and having renowned sports psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters in his corner. O'Sullivan chasing more York glory The world number five returns for a crack at a record-extending ninth UK Championship crown next week.

Ronnie O'Sullivan back for more in York

And speaking in an exclusive interview with Louis Hobbs of SportsBoom.com, O’Sullivan said: "It wears you down after a while. It’s the jet lag more than anything. You never really recover. "I kept a diary and for about 90 days a year I was in like a zombie state. I put a lot of importance on feeling good, your wellbeing and being at your optimum level. "It went against all of my principles and values. I knew I could never play my best if I wasn’t mentally and physically in tune. "Although I do all right, I knew I wasn’t playing my best because it just wasn’t possible. I was so tired, I was smashed, I just wanted to go to sleep a lot of the time. "As a player you want to feel ready to play. It’s really hard if you’re going back and forth especially if you’re doing well in tournaments. "You have to try and manage it as well as you possibly can." O'Sullivan hints at light schedule O’Sullivan has skipped the smaller UK-based events in recent years and has flirted with the idea of missing January’s Masters this season.

Ronnie O'Sullivan savours UK Championship victory in 2018