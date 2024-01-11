Masters snooker quarter-finals preview and best bets: Judd Trump and Ali Carter set for close battle

The final two Masters quarter-finals take place at Alexandra Palace on Friday – Richard Mann previews the action.

Snooker betting tips: The Masters quarter-finals 2pts Over 9.5 Frames in Judd Trump/Ali Carter match at 5/4 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Judd Trump v Ali Carter Quarter-Finals

Friday, 1300

BBC, Eurosport We certainly didn’t see Judd Trump at his brilliant best when he edged past Kyren Wilson in the first round, but what can never be in question is his bottle and temperament in the big moments of big matches. Trump is a different animal to his younger self, and his nerveless, match-winning clearance from 55 down in the decider against Wilson was so typical of the defending Masters champion. And it was just the same 12 months ago. Trump somehow found a way past Ryan Day in his first match and he again had to battle hard when beating Barry Hawkins in another decider. He eased past Stuart Bingham in the last four but was second best to Mark Williams for much of the final before again coming good at the death. I strongly suspect he’ll do that when meeting Ali Carter on Friday, and if anything, his game is in better shape this year having won three titles before Christmas and reached two more finals. But in Carter, Trump comes up against a vastly experienced campaigner and a high-class operator.

Carter was runner-up in this very event in 2020 and having won the German Masters last year, has continued in the same vein this term by reaching two quarter-finals, a semi-final and the final of the Wuhan Open, where Trump beat him 10-7. Carter actually led 5-4 at one stage in that match, only for Trump to once again summon his best snooker when he needed it most. But that match continued the trend of close matches between the pair recently, with Carter winning their previous meeting at last year’s Players Championship 6-5, and Trump prevailing 5-3 when they clashed at the 2022 Turkish Masters. Buoyed by an impressive display against Mark Williams earlier in the week which featured two centuries, Carter is sure to fancy the job on Friday. Trump will be an awfully tough nut to crack, but expect it to be close, and backing OVER 9.5 FRAMES at 5/4 looks good business. CLICK HERE to back Over 9.5 Frames with Sky Bet

Mark Selby v Mark Allen Quarter-Finals

Friday, 1900

BBC, Eurosport The fourth quarter-final sees three-time Masters winner Mark Selby lock horns with Mark Allen, champion in 2018. The betting favours Selby, making him a general 8/13 favourite, but I’m not sure about that at all. Selby can boast the better CV and confirmed he remains a big force when reaching another Crucible final as recently as the spring, but it is Allen who is a tournament winner this season having won the Champion of Champions in brilliant style. Selby has been more consistent, a couple of semi-finals and a runner-up finish at the British Open suggesting he’s close to winning again himself, and he looked very good when making light work of Robert Milkins in round one on Wednesday. But in truth, his opponent offered very little resistance there, and Allen will be an entirely different proposition. The Northern Irishman fought back from 3-1 behind to beat John Higgins in the first round, and his frame-winning break in the decider was all class – the hallmark of a top player who is more than capable of winning his second Masters title this week.

Mark Allen is chasing more Masters glory