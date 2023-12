The Masters is one of the highlights on the snooker calendar and will again be staged at Alexandra Palace in January.

Joining Trump in a stellar cast is Ronnie O'Sullivan, chasing his eighth win in this event, along with the likes of Neil Robertson and Mark Allen.

The Masters draw

Listed in bracket order

ROUND ONE

Quarter one

Mark Williams or Ding Junhui v Ali Carter

Mark Selby v Robert Milkins

Quarter two

Judd Trump v Kyren Wilson

Mark Allen v John Higgins

Quarter three

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Williams or Ding Junhui

Neil Robertson v Barry Hawkins

Quarter four