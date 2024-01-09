Snooker results: Judd Trump beats Kyren Wilson 6-5 at the Masters to reach quarter-finals

Defending champion Judd Trump recovered from 3-0 down to beat Kyren Wilson 6-5 at the Masters to reach the quarter-finals.
Trump was below his best for large parts of a match perhaps more notable for its mistakes and intrusion from several insect visitors to the table, and Wilson will rue letting him off the hook having been in command early on - and three pots away from victory at the death.
It was after the mid-session interval that the match turned around, Trump taking frame five courtesy of a century break and adding frames six and seven, Wilson missing opportunities in all three.
A straight red down the cushion that rattled in the jaws proved particularly costly as Trump moved ahead for the first time, before Wilson again found himself among the balls at 4-3 down and again couldn't capitalise.
Wilson in fact had multiple chances in a scrappy, 40-minute frame, particularly when Trump spread the colours and left him needing to clear them only to fail to secure position on the green. After another safety battle, Wilson's thick contact left the way clear for Trump to make it five in a row.
By now, Wilson's hopes were vanishingly small, but a good pot from range got him back within one, before a hearty half-century forced a deciding frame just as Trump might have felt the job was almost done.
Wilson then made another excellent half-century in the 11th and final frame but came unstuck playing a vital cannon before narrowly missing a delicate red, and Trump countered to land the killer blow.
Moments of brilliance are all but guaranteed when Trump is at the table, but second-round opponent Ali Carter will hope they're equalled by the occasional sloppiness that meant this was an opportunity missed for Wilson.
Tuesday January 9
First round - best of 11
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Wednesday January 10
First round - best of 11
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Quarter one
Quarter two
Quarter three
Quarter four