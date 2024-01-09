Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Darts
Golf
Snooker
Boxing
NFL
Cricket
Tennis
Other Sports
Judd Trump
Judd Trump

Snooker results: Judd Trump beats Kyren Wilson 6-5 at the Masters to reach quarter-finals

By Sporting Life
17:48 · TUE January 09, 2024

Defending champion Judd Trump recovered from 3-0 down to beat Kyren Wilson 6-5 at the Masters to reach the quarter-finals.

Trump was below his best for large parts of a match perhaps more notable for its mistakes and intrusion from several insect visitors to the table, and Wilson will rue letting him off the hook having been in command early on - and three pots away from victory at the death.

It was after the mid-session interval that the match turned around, Trump taking frame five courtesy of a century break and adding frames six and seven, Wilson missing opportunities in all three.

A straight red down the cushion that rattled in the jaws proved particularly costly as Trump moved ahead for the first time, before Wilson again found himself among the balls at 4-3 down and again couldn't capitalise.

Wilson in fact had multiple chances in a scrappy, 40-minute frame, particularly when Trump spread the colours and left him needing to clear them only to fail to secure position on the green. After another safety battle, Wilson's thick contact left the way clear for Trump to make it five in a row.

By now, Wilson's hopes were vanishingly small, but a good pot from range got him back within one, before a hearty half-century forced a deciding frame just as Trump might have felt the job was almost done.

Wilson then made another excellent half-century in the 11th and final frame but came unstuck playing a vital cannon before narrowly missing a delicate red, and Trump countered to land the killer blow.

Moments of brilliance are all but guaranteed when Trump is at the table, but second-round opponent Ali Carter will hope they're equalled by the occasional sloppiness that meant this was an opportunity missed for Wilson.

Tuesday results and Wednesday schedule

Tuesday January 9
First round - best of 11
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

  • Judd Trump 6-5 Kyren Wilson

Evening session (1900 GMT)

  • Neil Robertson v Barry Hawkins

Wednesday January 10
First round - best of 11
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

  • Mark Allen v John Higgins

Evening session (1900 GMT)

  • Mark Selby v Robert Milkins

Masters: First-round results

Quarter one

  • (1) Judd Trump 6-5 Kyren Wilson (9)
  • (8) Mark Williams 4-6 Ali Carter (11)

Quarter two

  • (5) Mark Selby v Robert Milkins (14)
  • (4) Mark Allen v John Higgins (10)

Quarter three

  • (3) Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-3 Ding Junhui (12)
  • (6) Neil Robertson v Barry Hawkins (15)

Quarter four

  • (7) Shaun Murphy 6-2 Zhang Anda (13)
  • (2) Luca Brecel 2-6 Jack Lisowski (16)

Related Masters links

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....