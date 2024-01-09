Snooker results: Judd Trump beats Kyren Wilson 6-5 at the Masters to reach quarter-finals

Trump was below his best for large parts of a match perhaps more notable for its mistakes and intrusion from several insect visitors to the table, and Wilson will rue letting him off the hook having been in command early on - and three pots away from victory at the death.

It was after the mid-session interval that the match turned around, Trump taking frame five courtesy of a century break and adding frames six and seven, Wilson missing opportunities in all three.

A straight red down the cushion that rattled in the jaws proved particularly costly as Trump moved ahead for the first time, before Wilson again found himself among the balls at 4-3 down and again couldn't capitalise.