John Higgins hails 'flag bearer' Judd Trump after Players Championship win

John Higgins insists Judd Trump should already be recognised as snooker’s flag bearer, praising his achievements, style, and global popularity.
For years, the conversation in snooker circles has revolved around who will fill Ronnie O’Sullivan’s shoes as the sport’s leading figure.
Higgins doesn’t believe the focus should only be on newer stars like reigning world champion Zhao Xintong.
Instead, Higgins was brutally honest in saying he doesn’t understand why current world number one Judd Trump isn’t already recognised as snooker’s leading figure and most popular player.
Higgins told SportsBoom.co.uk: "I don't know what Judd Trump has got to in the game to actually be classed as the next flag bearer.
"He’s won just as much as anybody in the game. There is maybe not the world titles that he wants, but I'm sure they'll come.
"For him to have won the volume of titles, the style he plays, smart looking young guy. I don't know why more is not made of him now being the flag bearer for the game. That's just my personal opinion.
"There just always seems to be my talk about Ronnie and maybe the class of 92. Then everyone’s talking about [Zhao] Xintong now, how he could come and dominate the game.
"I think you've just gotta give that guy [Trump] so much kudos for what he's been doing in the game the last six or seven years."
Despite Trump’s success and his global fanbase, particularly in China and across Europe, Higgins notes that he has not received the same level of recognition in the UK as previous icons such as O’Sullivan, Jimmy White, or even Higgins’ namesake Alex Higgins.
Higgins went on: "I don't know because he’s just a decent young guy, who you never see him in trouble.
"I know he is well liked in China. He's got a lot of fans and a lot of fans in Europe.
"Maybe the British public they might be want a guy like [Alex] Higgins or a Jimmy White or Ronnie now that there's maybe a little bit of baggage there that they can shout for.
"I really don't know because he plays the game just as swashbuckling as these guys as well. And so, I've just never understood it."
