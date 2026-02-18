John Higgins hails 'flag bearer' Judd Trump after Players Championship win

John Higgins insists Judd Trump should already be recognised as snooker’s flag bearer, praising his achievements, style, and global popularity.

For years, the conversation in snooker circles has revolved around who will fill Ronnie O’Sullivan’s shoes as the sport’s leading figure. Higgins doesn’t believe the focus should only be on newer stars like reigning world champion Zhao Xintong. Instead, Higgins was brutally honest in saying he doesn’t understand why current world number one Judd Trump isn’t already recognised as snooker’s leading figure and most popular player.

Judd Trump: The undisputed number one in John Higgins' eyes

Higgins told SportsBoom.co.uk: "I don't know what Judd Trump has got to in the game to actually be classed as the next flag bearer. "He’s won just as much as anybody in the game. There is maybe not the world titles that he wants, but I'm sure they'll come. "For him to have won the volume of titles, the style he plays, smart looking young guy. I don't know why more is not made of him now being the flag bearer for the game. That's just my personal opinion. "There just always seems to be my talk about Ronnie and maybe the class of 92. Then everyone’s talking about [Zhao] Xintong now, how he could come and dominate the game. "I think you've just gotta give that guy [Trump] so much kudos for what he's been doing in the game the last six or seven years."