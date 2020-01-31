German Masters snooker 2020: Draw, schedule, results, betting odds & Eurosport TV times

Snooker
Shaun Murphy
Shaun Murphy
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
22:37 · January 31, 2020 · 2 min read

Stay up to date with snooker's latest ranking tournament with our schedule, draw and results from the German Masters.

German Masters: Results & daily schedule

Saturday February 1
Afternoon session (1400)
Semi-final - best of 11
TV coverage: Eurosport

  • Graeme Dott v Judd Trump

Saturday February 1
Afternoon session (2000)
Semi-final - best of 11
TV coverage: Eurosport

  • Shaun Murphy v Neil Robertson

Sunday February 2
Final - best of 17
TV coverage: Eurosport

  • Final TBD

German Masters: Round-by-round results

QUARTER-FINALS

  • Zhao Xintong 3-5 Shaun Murphy
  • Elliot Slessor 0-5 Neil Robertson
  • Graeme Dott 5-2 Matthew Selt
  • Michael Georgiou 1-5 Judd Trump

ROUND TWO

Quarter one

  • Zhao Xintong 5-1 Gary Wilson
  • Shaun Murphy 5-2 Scott Donaldson

Quarter two

  • Robbie Williams 3-5 Elliot Slessor
  • Mitchell Mann 0-5 Neil Robertson

Quarter three

  • Mark Williams 2-5 Graeme Dott
  • Nigel Bond 2-5 Matthew Selt

Quarter four

  • Michael Georgiou 5-3 Sunni Akani
  • Luca Brecel 3-5 Judd Trump

FIRST ROUND

Quarter one

  • Zhao Xintong 5-2 Anthony McGill (32)
  • Jak Jones 1-5 Gary Wilson (17)
  • Tom Ford (24) 1-5 Shaun Murphy (9)
  • Scott Donaldson (25) 5-4 Ding Junhui (8)

Quarter two

  • John Higgins (5) 4-5 Robbie Williams
  • Robert Milkins 3-5 Elliot Slessor
  • Alexander Ursenbacher 4-5 Mitchell Mann
  • Ian Burns 1-5 Neil Robertson (4)

Quarter three

  • Mark Williams (3) 5-2 Yuan Sijun
  • Tian Pengfei 4-5 Graeme Dott (19)
  • Kishan Hirani 2-5 Nigel Bond
  • Matthew Selt (27) 5-0 Jamie Clarke

Quarter four

  • Gerard Greene 1-5 Michael Georgiou
  • David Grace 0-5 Sunny Akani
  • Luca Brecel 5-0 Joe Perry (15)
  • Noppon Saengkham (31) 1-5 Judd Trump (2)

What channel is the German Masters on?

Eurosport will be sharing coverage throughout the tournament.

German Masters: Latest betting

Judd Trump returns to action as a clear 15/8 favourite with Sky Bet, followed by European Masters hero Neil Robertson at 3/1. It's 7/1 bar.

Click here to check out all the Sky Bet odds for the German Masters!

German Masters: Prize fund

  • Winner: £80,000
  • Runner-up: £35,000
  • Semi-final: £20,000
  • Quarter-final: £10,000
  • Last 16: £5,000
  • Last 32: £4,000
  • Last 64: £3,000
  • Highest break: £5,000

European Series events

German Masters: History

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1hFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 28mFootball

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1hFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 28mFootball

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 10h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 9h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 8h
All Football TipsTips & Previews