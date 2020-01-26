European Masters snooker 2020: Draw, schedule, results, betting odds & Eurosport TV times

The full results from snooker's BetVictor European Masters, which took place from January 22 to Sunday January 26 in Austria.
The first of four European Series events has concluded at the Messe Dornbirn in Austria, as Neil Robertson claimed the top prize of £80,000.
Here, you can look back on how the event unfolded with all the results.
European Masters: Round-by-round results
FINAL
- Neil Robertson 9-0 Zhou Yuelong
SEMI-FINALS
- Ali Carter 1-6 Neil Robertson
- Zhou Yuelong 6-5 Gary Wilson
QUARTER-FINALS
- Ali Carter 5-1 Scott Donaldson
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 1-5 Neil Robertson
- Zhou Yuelong 5-2 Barry Hawkins
- Marco Fu 3-5 Gary Wilson
SECOND ROUND
- Michael Holt 4-5 Ali Carter
- Ding Junhui 2-5 Scott Donaldson
- John Higgins 4-5 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Graeme Dott 2-5 Neil Robertson
- Zhou Yuelong 5-3 Jackson Page
- Barry Hawkins 5-4 Mark Selby
- Marco Fu 5-2 Xiao Guodong
- Gary Wilson 5-1 Zhao Xintong
FIRST ROUND
- Daniel Wells 0-5 Michael Holt
- Tian Pengfei 3-5 Ali Carter (17)
- Robert Milkins 0-5 Ding Junhui (9)
- Scott Donaldson (25) 5-2 Kyren Wilson (8)
- John Higgins (5) 5-2 Fergal O'Brien
- Robbie Williams 2-5 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (21)
- Graeme Dott (20) 5-3 Liang Wenbo
- Lyo Haotian (29) 2-5 Neil Robertson (4)
- Mark Williams (3) 4-5 Zhou Yuelong (30)
- Jackson Page w/o Yan Bingtao (19)
- David Lilley 2-5 Barry Hawkins (11)
- Jak Jones 2-5 Mark Selby (6)
- Lu Ning 3-5 Marco Fu
- Alfie Burden 3-5 Xiao Guodong (23)
- Gary Wilson (18) 5-1 Luca Brecel
- Michael White 2-5 Zhao Xintong
European Masters Prize Fund
- Winner: £80,000
- Runner-up: £35,000
- Semi-final: £17,500
- Quarter-final: £11,000
- Last 16: £6,000
- Last 32: £4,000
- Last 64: £3,000
- Highest break: £5,000
European Series events
- BetVictor European Masters, 22-26 Jan, Austria
- BetVictor German Masters, 29 January – 2 Feb, Berlin, Germany
- BetVictor Shoot Out – 20-23 Feb, Watford, England
- BetVictor Gibraltar Open – 11-15 Mar, Gibraltar
European Masters: History
- 2018/19: Jimmy Robertson 9-6 Joe Perry
- 2017/18: Judd Trump 9-7 Stuart Bingham
- 2016/17: Judd Trump 9-8 Ronnie O'Sullivan