European Masters snooker 2020: Draw, schedule, results, betting odds & Eurosport TV times

The first of four European Series events has concluded at the Messe Dornbirn in Austria, as Neil Robertson claimed the top prize of £80,000.

Here, you can look back on how the event unfolded with all the results.

European Masters: Round-by-round results

FINAL

Neil Robertson 9-0 Zhou Yuelong

SEMI-FINALS

Ali Carter 1-6 Neil Robertson

Zhou Yuelong 6-5 Gary Wilson

QUARTER-FINALS

Ali Carter 5-1 Scott Donaldson

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 1-5 Neil Robertson

Zhou Yuelong 5-2 Barry Hawkins

Marco Fu 3-5 Gary Wilson

SECOND ROUND

Michael Holt 4-5 Ali Carter

Ding Junhui 2-5 Scott Donaldson

John Higgins 4-5 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Graeme Dott 2-5 Neil Robertson

Zhou Yuelong 5-3 Jackson Page

Barry Hawkins 5-4 Mark Selby

Marco Fu 5-2 Xiao Guodong

Gary Wilson 5-1 Zhao Xintong

FIRST ROUND

Daniel Wells 0-5 Michael Holt

Tian Pengfei 3-5 Ali Carter (17)

Robert Milkins 0-5 Ding Junhui (9)

Scott Donaldson (25) 5-2 Kyren Wilson (8)

John Higgins (5) 5-2 Fergal O'Brien

Robbie Williams 2-5 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (21)

Graeme Dott (20) 5-3 Liang Wenbo

Lyo Haotian (29) 2-5 Neil Robertson (4)

Mark Williams (3) 4-5 Zhou Yuelong (30)

Jackson Page w/o Yan Bingtao (19)

David Lilley 2-5 Barry Hawkins (11)

Jak Jones 2-5 Mark Selby (6)

Lu Ning 3-5 Marco Fu

Alfie Burden 3-5 Xiao Guodong (23)

Gary Wilson (18) 5-1 Luca Brecel

Michael White 2-5 Zhao Xintong

What channel is the European Masters on?

Eurosport will be sharing coverage throughout the tournament.

European Masters: Latest betting

Mark Selby and Neil Robertson are the joint 4/1 favourites while John Hihhins is 6/1 ahead of Ding Junhui (8/1) and Mark Williams (9/1).

Click here to check out all the Sky Bet odds for the European Masters!

European Masters Prize Fund

Winner: £80,000

Runner-up: £35,000

Semi-final: £17,500

Quarter-final: £11,000

Last 16: £6,000

Last 32: £4,000

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

European Series events

BetVictor European Masters, 22-26 Jan, Austria

BetVictor German Masters, 29 January – 2 Feb, Berlin, Germany

BetVictor Shoot Out – 20-23 Feb, Watford, England

BetVictor Gibraltar Open – 11-15 Mar, Gibraltar

European Masters: History