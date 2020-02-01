German Masters snooker 2020: Draw, schedule, results, betting odds & Eurosport TV times

Sunday February 2 Final - best of 17 TV coverage: Eurosport

Saturday February 1 Afternoon session (2000) Semi-final - best of 11 TV coverage: Eurosport

Saturday February 1 Afternoon session (1400) Semi-final - best of 11 TV coverage: Eurosport

What channel is the German Masters on?

Eurosport will be sharing coverage throughout the tournament.

German Masters: Latest betting

Judd Trump returns to action as a clear 15/8 favourite with Sky Bet, followed by European Masters hero Neil Robertson at 3/1. It's 7/1 bar.

German Masters: Prize fund

Winner: £80,000

Runner-up: £35,000

Semi-final: £20,000

Quarter-final: £10,000

Last 16: £5,000

Last 32: £4,000

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

European Series events

German Masters: History