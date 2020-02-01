German Masters snooker 2020: Draw, schedule, results, betting odds & Eurosport TV times

Stay up to date with snooker's latest ranking tournament with our schedule, draw and results from the German Masters.
German Masters: Results & daily schedule
Saturday February 1
Afternoon session (1400)
Semi-final - best of 11
TV coverage: Eurosport
- Graeme Dott 4-6 Judd Trump
Saturday February 1
Afternoon session (2000)
Semi-final - best of 11
TV coverage: Eurosport
- Shaun Murphy 1-6 Neil Robertson
Sunday February 2
Final - best of 17
TV coverage: Eurosport
- Judd Trump v Neil Robertson
German Masters: Round-by-round results
SEMI-FINALS
- Graeme Dott 4-6 Judd Trump
- Shaun Murphy 1-6 Neil Robertson
QUARTER-FINALS
- Zhao Xintong 3-5 Shaun Murphy
- Elliot Slessor 0-5 Neil Robertson
- Graeme Dott 5-2 Matthew Selt
- Michael Georgiou 1-5 Judd Trump
ROUND TWO
Quarter one
- Zhao Xintong 5-1 Gary Wilson
- Shaun Murphy 5-2 Scott Donaldson
Quarter two
- Robbie Williams 3-5 Elliot Slessor
- Mitchell Mann 0-5 Neil Robertson
Quarter three
- Mark Williams 2-5 Graeme Dott
- Nigel Bond 2-5 Matthew Selt
Quarter four
- Michael Georgiou 5-3 Sunni Akani
- Luca Brecel 3-5 Judd Trump
FIRST ROUND
Quarter one
- Zhao Xintong 5-2 Anthony McGill (32)
- Jak Jones 1-5 Gary Wilson (17)
- Tom Ford (24) 1-5 Shaun Murphy (9)
- Scott Donaldson (25) 5-4 Ding Junhui (8)
Quarter two
- John Higgins (5) 4-5 Robbie Williams
- Robert Milkins 3-5 Elliot Slessor
- Alexander Ursenbacher 4-5 Mitchell Mann
- Ian Burns 1-5 Neil Robertson (4)
Quarter three
- Mark Williams (3) 5-2 Yuan Sijun
- Tian Pengfei 4-5 Graeme Dott (19)
- Kishan Hirani 2-5 Nigel Bond
- Matthew Selt (27) 5-0 Jamie Clarke
Quarter four
- Gerard Greene 1-5 Michael Georgiou
- David Grace 0-5 Sunny Akani
- Luca Brecel 5-0 Joe Perry (15)
- Noppon Saengkham (31) 1-5 Judd Trump (2)
What channel is the German Masters on?
Eurosport will be sharing coverage throughout the tournament.
German Masters: Latest betting
Judd Trump returns to action as a clear 15/8 favourite with Sky Bet, followed by European Masters hero Neil Robertson at 3/1. It's 7/1 bar.
German Masters: Prize fund
- Winner: £80,000
- Runner-up: £35,000
- Semi-final: £20,000
- Quarter-final: £10,000
- Last 16: £5,000
- Last 32: £4,000
- Last 64: £3,000
- Highest break: £5,000
European Series events
- BetVictor European Masters, 22-26 Jan, Austria
- BetVictor German Masters, 29 January – 2 Feb, Berlin, Germany
- BetVictor Shoot Out – 20-23 Feb, Watford, England
- BetVictor Gibraltar Open – 11-15 Mar, Gibraltar
German Masters: History
- 2018/19: Kyren Wilson 9-7 David Gilbert
- 2017/18: Mark Williams 9-1 Graeme Dott
- 2016/17: Anthony Hamilton 9-6 Ali Carter