German Masters snooker 2020: Draw, schedule, results, betting odds & Eurosport TV times

Snooker
Shaun Murphy
Shaun Murphy
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
21:43 · February 01, 2020 · 2 min read

Stay up to date with snooker's latest ranking tournament with our schedule, draw and results from the German Masters.

German Masters: Results & daily schedule

Saturday February 1
Afternoon session (1400)
Semi-final - best of 11
TV coverage: Eurosport

  • Graeme Dott 4-6 Judd Trump

Saturday February 1
Afternoon session (2000)
Semi-final - best of 11
TV coverage: Eurosport

  • Shaun Murphy 1-6 Neil Robertson

Sunday February 2
Final - best of 17
TV coverage: Eurosport

  • Judd Trump v Neil Robertson

German Masters: Round-by-round results

SEMI-FINALS

  • Graeme Dott 4-6 Judd Trump
  • Shaun Murphy 1-6 Neil Robertson

QUARTER-FINALS

  • Zhao Xintong 3-5 Shaun Murphy
  • Elliot Slessor 0-5 Neil Robertson
  • Graeme Dott 5-2 Matthew Selt
  • Michael Georgiou 1-5 Judd Trump

ROUND TWO

Quarter one

  • Zhao Xintong 5-1 Gary Wilson
  • Shaun Murphy 5-2 Scott Donaldson

Quarter two

  • Robbie Williams 3-5 Elliot Slessor
  • Mitchell Mann 0-5 Neil Robertson

Quarter three

  • Mark Williams 2-5 Graeme Dott
  • Nigel Bond 2-5 Matthew Selt

Quarter four

  • Michael Georgiou 5-3 Sunni Akani
  • Luca Brecel 3-5 Judd Trump

FIRST ROUND

Quarter one

  • Zhao Xintong 5-2 Anthony McGill (32)
  • Jak Jones 1-5 Gary Wilson (17)
  • Tom Ford (24) 1-5 Shaun Murphy (9)
  • Scott Donaldson (25) 5-4 Ding Junhui (8)

Quarter two

  • John Higgins (5) 4-5 Robbie Williams
  • Robert Milkins 3-5 Elliot Slessor
  • Alexander Ursenbacher 4-5 Mitchell Mann
  • Ian Burns 1-5 Neil Robertson (4)

Quarter three

  • Mark Williams (3) 5-2 Yuan Sijun
  • Tian Pengfei 4-5 Graeme Dott (19)
  • Kishan Hirani 2-5 Nigel Bond
  • Matthew Selt (27) 5-0 Jamie Clarke

Quarter four

  • Gerard Greene 1-5 Michael Georgiou
  • David Grace 0-5 Sunny Akani
  • Luca Brecel 5-0 Joe Perry (15)
  • Noppon Saengkham (31) 1-5 Judd Trump (2)

What channel is the German Masters on?

Eurosport will be sharing coverage throughout the tournament.

German Masters: Latest betting

Judd Trump returns to action as a clear 15/8 favourite with Sky Bet, followed by European Masters hero Neil Robertson at 3/1. It's 7/1 bar.

Click here to check out all the Sky Bet odds for the German Masters!

German Masters: Prize fund

  • Winner: £80,000
  • Runner-up: £35,000
  • Semi-final: £20,000
  • Quarter-final: £10,000
  • Last 16: £5,000
  • Last 32: £4,000
  • Last 64: £3,000
  • Highest break: £5,000

European Series events

German Masters: History

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Faugheen1

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown2

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
A Wave Of The Sea swoops late3

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 44mRacing
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game4

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 1hFootball
Delta Work wins the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup5

Golden double for Delta Work

Delta Work completed a big Leopardstown Grade One double by landing a pulsating Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Last updated 32mRacing

Most Read

Faugheen1

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown2

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
A Wave Of The Sea swoops late3

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 44mRacing
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game4

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 1hFootball
Delta Work wins the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup5

Golden double for Delta Work

Delta Work completed a big Leopardstown Grade One double by landing a pulsating Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Last updated 32mRacing

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 2h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

17:25 Laurel Park
2
(2)
Always Talking
J: Xavier Perez
4/11
5
(5)
Lilly's Lil Gem
J: Victor Carrasco
13/2
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

All of Sporting Life's current best bets across a range of sports

Our best bets

Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 2h
Sporting Life's Premier League Sunday preview package and free tips

Sunday's Premier League tips

Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.

Last updated 1h
All Football TipsTips & Previews