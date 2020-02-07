Next Race Off

Meetings
16:10 Southwell Fri 7 February 2020
Scheduled
- Betway Handicap (Class 4)
- 2m 2f 98y,
- 11 Runners
- Winner£5,208.002nd£1,550.003rd£774.004th£387.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
- Surface: Fibresand
1
99-12OR: 77
2
89-10OR: 75
3
Rasaasy26
49-6OR: 75C
4
79-5OR: 70C
5
109-2OR: 67
6
49-1OR: 70
7
68-13OR: 64C
8
68-11OR: 62C
9
78-10OR: 61
10
88-10OR: 61
11
50-0OR: -61
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Forecast
Billy Ray (N/A), Tynecastle Park (N/A), Sandro Botticelli (N/A), Cotton Club (N/A), Shine Baby Shine (N/A), Rasaasy (N/A), Pumblechook (N/A), Padleyourowncanoe (N/A), Grenadier Guard (N/A), Great Hall (N/A), Cape Hideaway (N/A)
