Next Race Off

Meetings

14:45 Bangor-on-Dee Fri 7 February 2020

Scheduled
  • tote - Back With Better Value Guaranteed Open Hunters' Chase (Class 6)
  • 2m 4f 72y,
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner£1,317.002nd£405.003rd£203.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Ballotin57
912-8OR: 129D
T: P J HobbsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Bob And Co16
912-8OR: 148BF
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Chef D'Equipe34
812-8OR: 131D
T: P J HobbsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Dieu Vivant22
712-8OR: 122
T: J GuerrieroJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Monbeg Gold265
1012-8OR: 130BF
T: Mrs O'neillJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Pass The Hat299
1312-8OR: 127BFD
T: Miss S RipponJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Risk A Fine252
1112-8OR: 146D
T: Gareth MooreJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Swift Crusador336
912-8OR: 123D
T: S DrinkwaterJ: Mr S Burton (7)
Last RunWatch last race
9
The Dellercheckout26
712-8OR: 125
T: Mrs C RobinsonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Alcala22
1012-0OR: 141BFD
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Ballynagour22
1412-0OR: 125D
T: J W StevensonJ: Mr A Edwards
Last RunWatch last race
12
O Ceallaigh418
1112-0OR: 116D
T: G HanmerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

The Dellercheckout (N/A), Swift Crusador (N/A), Bob And Co (N/A), Ballynagour (N/A), Risk A Fine (N/A), Pass The Hat (N/A), O Ceallaigh (N/A), Monbeg Gold (N/A), Dieu Vivant (N/A), Chef D'Equipe (N/A), Ballotin (N/A), Alcala (N/A)

