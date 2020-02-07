Next Race Off

Meetings
14:45 Bangor-on-Dee Fri 7 February 2020
Scheduled
- tote - Back With Better Value Guaranteed Open Hunters' Chase (Class 6)
- 2m 4f 72y,
- 12 Runners
- Winner£1,317.002nd£405.003rd£203.00
- Surface: Turf
1
Ballotin57
912-8OR: 129D
2
912-8OR: 148BF
3
812-8OR: 131D
4
712-8OR: 122
5
Monbeg Gold265
1012-8OR: 130BF
6
Pass The Hat299
1312-8OR: 127BFD
7
Risk A Fine252
1112-8OR: 146D
8
912-8OR: 123D
9
712-8OR: 125
10
Alcala22
1012-0OR: 141BFD
11
1412-0OR: 125D
12
O Ceallaigh418
1112-0OR: 116D
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
The Dellercheckout (N/A), Swift Crusador (N/A), Bob And Co (N/A), Ballynagour (N/A), Risk A Fine (N/A), Pass The Hat (N/A), O Ceallaigh (N/A), Monbeg Gold (N/A), Dieu Vivant (N/A), Chef D'Equipe (N/A), Ballotin (N/A), Alcala (N/A)
