Next Race Off

14:15 Thurles Thu 6 February 2020

Scheduled
  • thurles.ie Maiden Hurdle
  • 2m,
  • 71 Runners
  • Winner€6,600.002nd€2,200.003rd€1,100.004th€550.005th€330.006th€219.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Alabaster12
611-12OR:
T: Denis HoganJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Alighted42
711-12OR: D
T: J P O'BrienJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Entoucas42
611-12OR: 131BF
T: J P O'BrienJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Francin39
711-12OR:
T: W P MullinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Rebellito22
611-12OR:
T: W P MullinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Yarraman34
611-12OR: 99
T: P J FlynnJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Bobby Boy25
511-11OR:
T: Andrew McNamaraJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Gendarme147
511-11OR:
T: P NevilleJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Go Fox150
511-11OR:
T: P NevilleJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Midnight Wilde9
511-11OR:
T: G P CromwellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Rough Terain11
511-11OR: D
T: C ByrnesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Still Standing42
511-11OR:
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
The Broghie Man25
511-11OR: 116
T: Padraig RocheJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Backsheesh491
611-5OR: D
T: T MullinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Baily Thunder146
611-4OR: 99
T: M F MorrisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Banner Rebel22
611-4OR:
T: K PurcellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Big Debates75
711-4OR:
T: R TynerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Chosen Partner
811-4OR:
T: D DonovanJ: 
19
Coppercoast Paudie12
711-4OR: 84
T: Ms M FlynnJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
20
Demophon27
611-4OR:
T: G P CromwellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
21
Fairway Finder32
611-4OR:
T: A LeahyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
22
Feathered Gold23
711-4OR:
T: P CorkeryJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
23
Gold Des Bois22
611-4OR:
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
24
Groody Rover22
611-4OR:
T: P FentonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
25
Haggard Lad36
611-4OR:
T: Mrs G CallaghanJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
26
Hardy Man12
611-4OR:
T: Denis HoganJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
27
I Often Wonder28
611-4OR:
T: R TynerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
28
Jessica's Boy53
611-4OR:
T: N MeadeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
29
My Lark139
511-4OR:
T: Miss E DoyleJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
30
Sao Paulo60
611-4OR:
T: M HouriganJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
31
Soi Cowboy14
811-4OR:
T: D QueallyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
32
Attitash
511-3OR:
T: S J TreacyJ: 
33
Coolnacritta7
511-3OR:
T: J P RyanJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
34
Dubai Is Great9
511-3OR:
T: P McCreeryJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
35
Ekanse33
511-3OR:
T: Denis HoganJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
36
Fakiera40
511-3OR:
T: G ElliottJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
37
Frankfurter
511-3OR:
T: E GriffinJ: 
38
Goaheadwiththeplan61
511-3OR:
T: N MeadeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
39
Henry Sellers23
511-3OR: 101
T: P J GilliganJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
40
Inis Cealtra469
511-3OR:
T: F CostelloJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
41
Jungle Junction42
511-3OR:
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
42
Living's Boy An Co28
511-3OR:
T: N MeadeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
43
Lucky One451
511-3OR:
T: W P MullinsJ: 
44
Natural Breeze112
511-3OR:
T: P J RothwellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
45
Nero Rock25
511-3OR:
T: M F MorrisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
46
Robindevidastar
511-3OR:
T: Steven E RyderJ: 
47
Royal Recital12
511-3OR:
T: A SlatteryJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
48
Somptueux40
511-3OR:
T: H De BromheadJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
49
Stormy Native149
511-3OR:
T: P A FahyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
50
Take All23
511-3OR:
T: S FaheyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
51
Western Run62
511-3OR:
T: G P CromwellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
52
Whatsnotoknow18
511-3OR:
T: M F MorrisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
53
Zambezi Fix18
511-3OR: BF
T: G ElliottJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
54
Cornhill Lass37
610-11OR:
T: T MullinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
55
Fortfield Lady52
710-11OR:
T: J M BurkeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
56
Her Nibs76
710-11OR:
T: P BreenJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
57
Inagh's Gift42
710-11OR:
T: S P HennessyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
58
Kilcarry View69
710-11OR:
T: J P RyanJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
59
Lorvon Pearl637
710-11OR: BF
T: W P MullinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
60
Stowaway Lass26
610-11OR:
T: G J PowerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
61
Twilight Girl18
710-11OR:
T: Peter FaheyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
62
Aurora Sunrise22
510-10OR:
T: P J RothwellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
63
Ava Rose33
510-10OR:
T: Noel O'NeillJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
64
Bluesea Storm
510-10OR:
T: G AhernJ: 
65
Chelseas Friend7
510-10OR:
T: J J ManganJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
66
Galaxy Girl12
510-10OR:
T: G P CromwellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
67
Golden Treat28
510-10OR:
T: T DoyleJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
68
Indian Eye23
510-10OR:
T: J P FaheyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
69
Lauderdale Lady58
510-10OR:
T: J P RyanJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
70
Millyinthemiddle60
510-10OR:
T: Emmet MullinsJ: 
71
Will You Win282
510-10OR:
T: O McKiernanJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Polished Steel11-3
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: R M Power

Forecast

