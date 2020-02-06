Next Race Off

13:15 Thurles Thu 6 February 2020
- Templemore Beginners Chase
- 2m 72y,
- 27 Runners
- Winner€7,200.002nd€2,400.003rd€1,200.004th€599.005th€360.006th€240.00
- Surface: Turf
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Ex Patriot
|11-12
|T: Miss Ellmarie HoldenJ: Mr D O'Connor
