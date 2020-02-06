Next Race Off

Meetings

13:15 Thurles Thu 6 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Templemore Beginners Chase
  • 2m 72y,
  • 27 Runners
  • Winner€7,200.002nd€2,400.003rd€1,200.004th€599.005th€360.006th€240.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Antey14
711-12OR: D
T: W P MullinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Arvico Bleu26
811-12OR: 132
T: H De BromheadJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Back To Bataan42
811-12OR:
T: M TorrensJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Calicojack276
811-12OR: D
T: N MeadeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Chief Of Police22
611-12OR:
T: O McKiernanJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Dakota Moirette12
711-12OR: 122D
T: G ElliottJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Gaillimh Abu27
711-12OR:
T: P G KellyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Gold Sun75
711-12OR:
T: R TynerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Judkin418
711-12OR:
T: M J McDonaghJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
King Alex88
611-12OR:
T: K H ClarkeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Lough Gur25
611-12OR:
T: E BolgerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Love And Wishes63
811-12OR:
T: R K WatsonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Mastermind131
611-12OR: D
T: C O'BrienJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Masterstonemason39
611-12OR: D
T: F CostelloJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Max Dynamite27
1011-12OR: CD
T: W P MullinsJ: 
16
Ministerforsport19
911-12OR: 133D
T: Noel O'NeillJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Mitchouka167
611-12OR: 130D
T: G O'LoughlinJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Pull The Other One63
611-12OR:
T: J A BerryJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
Shannon Tide27
611-12OR:
T: E BolgerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
20
Singirishmansing27
711-12OR:
T: P G KellyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
21
The Grey Panther300
811-12OR:
T: S J MahonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
22
Thegoaheadman40
611-12OR:
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
23
Woddy Wynne27
611-12OR:
T: Daniel HowardJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
24
Arverne26
511-7OR:
T: G P CromwellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
25
Rossderrin23
511-7OR:
T: J P DempseyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
26
Gone Galavanting23
711-5OR:
T: Padraig RocheJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
27
Goodnightngodbless27
711-5OR:
T: J MotherwayJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Ex Patriot11-12
T: Miss Ellmarie HoldenJ: Mr D O'Connor

Betting

Forecast

Goodnightngodbless (N/A), Gone Galavanting (N/A), Rossderrin (N/A), Arverne (N/A), Woddy Wynne (N/A), Thegoaheadman (N/A), The Grey Panther (N/A), Singirishmansing (N/A), Shannon Tide (N/A), Pull The Other One (N/A), Mitchouka (N/A), Ministerforsport (N/A), Max Dynamite (N/A), Masterstonemason (N/A), Mastermind (N/A), Love And Wishes (N/A), Lough Gur (N/A), King Alex (N/A), Judkin (N/A), Gold Sun (N/A), Gaillimh Abu (N/A), Dakota Moirette (N/A), Chief Of Police (N/A), Calicojack (N/A), Back To Bataan (N/A), Arvico Bleu (N/A), Antey (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:25 Laurel Park
2
(2)
Always Talking
J: Xavier Perez
1/4
1
(1)
Bigdaddysglory
J: Avery Whisman
15/2
5
(5)
Lilly's Lil Gem
J: Victor Carrasco
9/1
4
(4)
Alpha Girl
J: Trevor McCarthy
11/1
3
(3)
Wild Cappucino
J: Gustavo Larrosa
14/1
6
(6)
Down With Brown
J: Leonardo Corujo
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex