Meetings

17:30 Newcastle Thu 6 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Novice Stakes (Class 5)
  • 0m 7f 14y,
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£255.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Hurcle222
39-9OR: C
T: R A FaheyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Union29
39-9OR: CD
T: R VarianJ: Jack Mitchell
Last RunWatch last race
3
Claudius Secundus
39-2OR:
T: J TateJ: P J McDonald
4
Mossbawn
39-2OR:
T: T D BarronJ: 
5
Mount Mogan27
39-2OR: BF
T: Ed WalkerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Never Dark20
39-2OR: BF
T: A M BaldingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Night Voyager12
39-2OR:
T: J TateJ: P J McDonald
Last RunWatch last race
8
On Display62
39-2OR:
T: N TinklerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Superior Moment22
39-2OR:
T: Tom CloverJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Viva Voce54
39-2OR:
T: T D BarronJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Ginniano
38-11OR:
T: C HillsJ: 
12
Lily Like12
38-11OR:
T: A M BaldingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Nellie French
38-11OR:
T: Katie ScottJ: 
14
Special Lady
38-11OR:
T: J ButlerJ: 

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Special Lady (N/A), Lily Like (N/A), Ginniano (N/A), Viva Voce (N/A), Superior Moment (N/A), On Display (N/A), Nellie French (N/A), Night Voyager (N/A), Claudius Secundus (N/A), Union (N/A), Never Dark (N/A), Mount Mogan (N/A), Mossbawn (N/A), Hurcle (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:25 Laurel Park
2
(2)
Always Talking
J: Xavier Perez
1/4
1
(1)
Bigdaddysglory
J: Avery Whisman
15/2
5
(5)
Lilly's Lil Gem
J: Victor Carrasco
9/1
4
(4)
Alpha Girl
J: Trevor McCarthy
11/1
3
(3)
Wild Cappucino
J: Gustavo Larrosa
14/1
6
(6)
Down With Brown
J: Leonardo Corujo
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex