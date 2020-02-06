Next Race Off

Meetings
17:30 Newcastle Thu 6 February 2020
Scheduled
- Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Novice Stakes (Class 5)
- 0m 7f 14y,
- 14 Runners
- Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£255.00
- Surface: Allweather
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
Hurcle222
39-9OR: C
2
Union29
39-9OR: CD
3
39-2OR:
4
39-2OR:
5
39-2OR: BF
6
39-2OR: BF
7
39-2OR:
8
39-2OR:
9
39-2OR:
10
39-2OR:
11
38-11OR:
12
38-11OR:
13
38-11OR:
14
38-11OR:
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
