Next Race Off

Meetings

15:40 Huntingdon Thu 6 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 3m 1f 10y,
  • 21 Runners
  • Winner£4,224.002nd£1,240.003rd£620.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
The Darley Lama99
612-2OR: 107
T: C J MannJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Call Me Sid7
812-2OR: 107
T: Mrs J MasonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Cracker Jak73
612-1OR: 106
T: Miss S SmithJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Farm The Rock38
912-1OR: 106
T: Katy PriceJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Peter's Portrait40
711-12OR: 103
T: C E LongsdonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Connect Four13
611-11OR: 102
T: T R GeorgeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Mister Murchan17
711-11OR: 102D
T: R RoweJ: L P Aspell
Last RunWatch last race
8
His Dream37
711-11OR: 102
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Sissinghurst13
1011-9OR: 100C
T: T SymondsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Little Red Lion24
611-8OR: 99
T: D PipeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Miss Mash23
911-7OR: 98
T: H D DalyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Little Boy Boru17
1211-6OR: 97D
T: Miss S SmithJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Whiskey Moon50
811-4OR: 95
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: M D Grant
Last RunWatch last race
14
Briery Bunny37
811-0OR: 91
T: Mrs Caroline BaileyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Invicta Lake11
1311-0OR: 91D
T: Miss S SmithJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
The Composeur49
511-0OR: 91
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Gustav86
1010-12OR: 89
T: Miss Z C DavisonJ: Page Fuller (3)
Last RunWatch last race
18
Georgian Firebird28
1010-9OR: 86
T: B LeavyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
Amethea51
610-7OR: 84
T: C FryerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
20
Stonebrigg Legend14
810-2OR: 79BF
T: Mrs S J HumphreyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
21
Eaton Miller34
89-12OR: 75C
T: T SymondsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Little Boy Boru (N/A), Miss Mash (N/A), Little Red Lion (N/A), Sissinghurst (N/A), His Dream (N/A), Mister Murchan (N/A), Connect Four (N/A), Peter's Portrait (N/A), Farm The Rock (N/A), Stonebrigg Legend (N/A), Gustav (N/A), Whiskey Moon (N/A), The Darley Lama (N/A), The Composeur (N/A), Invicta Lake (N/A), Georgian Firebird (N/A), Eaton Miller (N/A), Cracker Jak (N/A), Call Me Sid (N/A), Briery Bunny (N/A), Amethea (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:25 Laurel Park
2
(2)
Always Talking
J: Xavier Perez
1/4
1
(1)
Bigdaddysglory
J: Avery Whisman
15/2
5
(5)
Lilly's Lil Gem
J: Victor Carrasco
9/1
4
(4)
Alpha Girl
J: Trevor McCarthy
11/1
3
(3)
Wild Cappucino
J: Gustavo Larrosa
14/1
6
(6)
Down With Brown
J: Leonardo Corujo
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex