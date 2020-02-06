Next Race Off

Meetings
15:40 Huntingdon Thu 6 February 2020
Scheduled
- Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
- 3m 1f 10y,
- 21 Runners
- Winner£4,224.002nd£1,240.003rd£620.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
612-2OR: 107
2
812-2OR: 107
3
612-1OR: 106
4
912-1OR: 106
5
711-12OR: 103
6
611-11OR: 102
7
711-11OR: 102D
8
711-11OR: 102
9
1011-9OR: 100C
10
611-8OR: 99
11
911-7OR: 98
12
1211-6OR: 97D
13
811-4OR: 95
14
811-0OR: 91
15
1311-0OR: 91D
16
511-0OR: 91
17
Gustav86
1010-12OR: 89
18
1010-9OR: 86
19
Amethea51
610-7OR: 84
20
810-2OR: 79BF
21
89-12OR: 75C
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Little Boy Boru (N/A), Miss Mash (N/A), Little Red Lion (N/A), Sissinghurst (N/A), His Dream (N/A), Mister Murchan (N/A), Connect Four (N/A), Peter's Portrait (N/A), Farm The Rock (N/A), Stonebrigg Legend (N/A), Gustav (N/A), Whiskey Moon (N/A), The Darley Lama (N/A), The Composeur (N/A), Invicta Lake (N/A), Georgian Firebird (N/A), Eaton Miller (N/A), Cracker Jak (N/A), Call Me Sid (N/A), Briery Bunny (N/A), Amethea (N/A)
