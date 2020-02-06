Next Race Off

Meetings
15:05 Huntingdon Thu 6 February 2020
Scheduled
- Betway Handicap Hurdle (Class 2)
- 2m 3f 137y,
- 19 Runners
- Winner£15,640.002nd£4,620.003rd£2,310.004th£1,155.005th£578.006th£290.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
Virgilio446
1111-12OR: 144D
2
Pacify81
811-11OR: 143
3
811-8OR: 140D
4
711-7OR: 139
5
Settie Hill601
711-5OR: 137D
6
811-5OR: 137D
7
Tap Tap Boom107
611-3OR: 135
8
711-0OR: 132
9
Moabit445
810-13OR: 131BF
10
510-12OR: 130C
11
510-12OR: 130
12
510-10OR: 128
13
610-9OR: 127C
14
610-9OR: 127
15
Linger12
710-8OR: 126
16
710-6OR: 124
17
810-4OR: 122
18
510-2OR: 120D
19
Nordano19
49-12OR: 127C
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Nordano (N/A), Debestyman (N/A), Tea Clipper (N/A), Tap Tap Boom (N/A), Messire Des Obeaux (N/A), Virgilio (N/A), Versatility (N/A), Tamaroc Du Mathan (N/A), Sleep Easy (N/A), Settie Hill (N/A), Pacify (N/A), Our Power (N/A), Moabit (N/A), Linger (N/A), Didtheyleaveuoutto (N/A), Cristal Spirit (N/A), Colonial Dreams (N/A), Cliffs Of Dover (N/A), Cervaro Mix (N/A)
