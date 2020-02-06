Next Race Off

Meetings

15:05 Huntingdon Thu 6 February 2020

  • Betway Handicap Hurdle (Class 2)
  • 2m 3f 137y,
  • 19 Runners
  • Winner£15,640.002nd£4,620.003rd£2,310.004th£1,155.005th£578.006th£290.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Virgilio446
1111-12OR: 144D
T: D SkeltonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Pacify81
811-11OR: 143
T: Jamie SnowdenJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Messire Des Obeaux1034
811-8OR: 140D
T: A KingJ: D A Jacob
Last RunWatch last race
4
Cliffs Of Dover401
711-7OR: 139
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Settie Hill601
711-5OR: 137D
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Colonial Dreams40
811-5OR: 137D
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Tap Tap Boom107
611-3OR: 135
T: A RalphJ: L Treadwell
8
Didtheyleaveuoutto96
711-0OR: 132
T: N J GiffordJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Moabit445
810-13OR: 131BF
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Tea Clipper60
510-12OR: 130C
T: Tom LaceyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Tamaroc Du Mathan47
510-12OR: 130
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Our Power42
510-10OR: 128
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Cervaro Mix56
610-9OR: 127C
T: O SherwoodJ: 
14
Versatility48
610-9OR: 127
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Linger12
710-8OR: 126
T: Miss C DysonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Debestyman26
710-6OR: 124
T: Miss S SmithJ: M G Nolan
Last RunWatch last race
17
Sleep Easy19
810-4OR: 122
T: Mrs S LeechJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Cristal Spirit24
510-2OR: 120D
T: J R BoyleJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
Nordano19
49-12OR: 127C
T: N B KingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

