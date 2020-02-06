Next Race Off

Meetings
14:01 Huntingdon Thu 6 February 2020
Scheduled
- Betway Handicap Chase (Class 4)
- 2m 3f 189y,
- 16 Runners
- Winner£4,614.002nd£1,355.003rd£677.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
Rizzardo63
812-0OR: 107
2
Gray Day38
912-0OR: 107D
3
811-13OR: 106
4
811-12OR: 105
5
911-10OR: 103
6
711-10OR: 103
7
611-9OR: 102BF
8
711-9OR: 102
9
911-5OR: 98D
10
711-5OR: 98
11
611-1OR: 94
12
910-13OR: 92
13
610-8OR: 87
14
810-6OR: 85
15
910-1OR: 80C
16
810-0OR: 79
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Torrent Des Mottes (N/A), Speedy Cargo (N/A), Super Snipe (N/A), Zen Master (N/A), Mistercobar (N/A), Cagliostro (N/A), Vue Cavaliere (N/A), Yorgonnahearmeroar (N/A), Veiled Secret (N/A), Rizzardo (N/A), Picknick Park (N/A), Lots Of Luck (N/A), Lickpenny Larry (N/A), Lady Master (N/A), Imperial Nemesis (N/A), Gray Day (N/A)
