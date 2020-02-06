Next Race Off

Meetings

14:01 Huntingdon Thu 6 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Betway Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 3f 189y,
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner£4,614.002nd£1,355.003rd£677.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Rizzardo63
812-0OR: 107
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Gray Day38
912-0OR: 107D
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Mistercobar40
811-13OR: 106
T: Olly MurphyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Zen Master21
811-12OR: 105
T: C J MannJ: 
5
Super Snipe37
911-10OR: 103
T: R G HawkerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Speedy Cargo40
711-10OR: 103
T: W GreatrexJ: Harry Bannister
Last RunWatch last race
7
Vue Cavaliere75
611-9OR: 102BF
T: Miss S SmithJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Imperial Nemesis42
711-9OR: 102
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Lickpenny Larry11
911-5OR: 98D
T: T R GrettonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Lady Master63
711-5OR: 98
T: Mrs Caroline BaileyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Veiled Secret6
611-1OR: 94
T: David DennisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Yorgonnahearmeroar56
910-13OR: 92
T: M ScudamoreJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Lots Of Luck71
610-8OR: 87
T: K C BaileyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Picknick Park63
810-6OR: 85
T: N KentJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Torrent Des Mottes40
910-1OR: 80C
T: J R CornwallJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Cagliostro57
810-0OR: 79
T: Miss Z C DavisonJ: Page Fuller (3)
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Torrent Des Mottes (N/A), Speedy Cargo (N/A), Super Snipe (N/A), Zen Master (N/A), Mistercobar (N/A), Cagliostro (N/A), Vue Cavaliere (N/A), Yorgonnahearmeroar (N/A), Veiled Secret (N/A), Rizzardo (N/A), Picknick Park (N/A), Lots Of Luck (N/A), Lickpenny Larry (N/A), Lady Master (N/A), Imperial Nemesis (N/A), Gray Day (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:25 Laurel Park
2
(2)
Always Talking
J: Xavier Perez
1/4
1
(1)
Bigdaddysglory
J: Avery Whisman
15/2
5
(5)
Lilly's Lil Gem
J: Victor Carrasco
9/1
4
(4)
Alpha Girl
J: Trevor McCarthy
11/1
3
(3)
Wild Cappucino
J: Gustavo Larrosa
14/1
6
(6)
Down With Brown
J: Leonardo Corujo
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex