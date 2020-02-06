Next Race Off

Meetings

16:04 Doncaster Thu 6 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Betsafe Racing From Over 40 Countries Mares' Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 3f 88y,
  • 28 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Bannixtown Glory91
611-13OR: 111BF
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Katy Royal17
811-12OR: 110
T: C W FairhurstJ: J Kington
Last RunWatch last race
3
Sandymount Rose53
611-11OR: 109
T: N P MulhollandJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Precious Eleanor15
511-11OR: 109
T: H D DalyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Travel Lightly375
511-11OR: 109
T: T D EasterbyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Whiteoak Fleur34
711-10OR: 108
T: D McCain JnrJ: Lorcan Murtagh (3)
Last RunWatch last race
7
Getaway Mag50
611-9OR: 107
T: D SkeltonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Dieu Benisse20
711-8OR: 106
T: P A KirbyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Court Glory61
711-8OR: 106
T: Henry OliverJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Queen Of The Wind20
711-8OR: 106
T: C L TizzardJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Miss Gemstone31
611-7OR: 105
T: K C BaileyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Keep The River28
611-7OR: 105
T: I JardineJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Rubytwo39
811-7OR: 105BF
T: N G RichardsJ: Danny McMenamin (3)
Last RunWatch last race
14
Quantum Of Solace14
1011-6OR: 104
T: F O'BrienJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Pixiepot11
1011-6OR: 104
T: P D NivenJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Josie Abbing22
611-6OR: 104
T: Christian WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Lily The Pink16
611-5OR: 103
T: A J HoneyballJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Break The Rules14
411-3OR: 112
T: Martin SmithJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
See Forever37
611-2OR: 100BF
T: F O'BrienJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
20
Let's Sway15
611-2OR: 100
T: S CorbettJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
21
The Crazed Moon33
811-1OR: 99
T: M ScudamoreJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
22
April Rising11
511-0OR: 98
T: S A HarrisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
23
Shine Baby Shine34
610-10OR: 94
T: P A KirbyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
24
Dandy Sue9
510-8OR: 92
T: S R B CrawfordJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
25
Briery Bunny37
810-7OR: 91
T: Mrs Caroline BaileyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
26
Island Mahee39
610-6OR: 90
T: S R B CrawfordJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
27
Soft Summer Rain61
410-5OR: 100
T: M W EasterbyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
28
All Riled Up110
128-8OR: 64D
T: H ChismanJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Briery Bunny (N/A), Break The Rules (N/A), Bannixtown Glory (N/A), April Rising (N/A), Whiteoak Fleur (N/A), Travel Lightly (N/A), The Crazed Moon (N/A), Soft Summer Rain (N/A), Rubytwo (N/A), Miss Gemstone (N/A), Katy Royal (N/A), Dieu Benisse (N/A), Shine Baby Shine (N/A), See Forever (N/A), Sandymount Rose (N/A), Queen Of The Wind (N/A), Quantum Of Solace (N/A), Precious Eleanor (N/A), Pixiepot (N/A), Lily The Pink (N/A), Let's Sway (N/A), Keep The River (N/A), Josie Abbing (N/A), Island Mahee (N/A), Getaway Mag (N/A), Dandy Sue (N/A), Court Glory (N/A), All Riled Up (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:25 Laurel Park
2
(2)
Always Talking
J: Xavier Perez
1/4
1
(1)
Bigdaddysglory
J: Avery Whisman
15/2
5
(5)
Lilly's Lil Gem
J: Victor Carrasco
9/1
4
(4)
Alpha Girl
J: Trevor McCarthy
11/1
3
(3)
Wild Cappucino
J: Gustavo Larrosa
14/1
6
(6)
Down With Brown
J: Leonardo Corujo
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex