Next Race Off

Meetings

13:53 Doncaster Thu 6 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Betsafe Best Odds Guaranteed Juvenile Maiden Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 128y,
  • 19 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Bashful Boy50
410-12OR:
T: Suzi BestJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Beaufort110
410-12OR:
T: W GreatrexJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Be Fair33
410-12OR:
T: A W CarrollJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Black Abbey6
410-12OR: 119BF
T: H WhittingtonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Broughtons Bear38
410-12OR:
T: O SherwoodJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Dehradun14
410-12OR:
T: G McPhersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Giga White28
410-12OR:
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Gouet Des Bruyeres157
410-12OR:
T: Oliver GreenallJ: 
9
Homer19
410-12OR: 117
T: N J HendersonJ: D A Jacob
Last RunWatch last race
10
Isolate184
410-12OR:
T: A KingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Kangaroo Valley28
410-12OR: BF
T: P A KirbyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Land Of Winter77
410-12OR:
T: Rae GuestJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Leading Knight29
410-12OR:
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Peckinpah29
410-12OR: 118
T: A KingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Proton121
410-12OR:
T: A W CarrollJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Ride The Monkey6
410-12OR:
T: Oliver GreenallJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Rikoboy54
410-12OR: 131
T: Dr R D P NewlandJ: Sam Twiston-Davies
Last RunWatch last race
18
Silkstone28
410-12OR: 115C
T: Mrs P SlyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
Zoffee38
410-12OR: 125BF
T: P J HobbsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Black Abbey (N/A), Be Fair (N/A), Beaufort (N/A), Bashful Boy (N/A), Rikoboy (N/A), Homer (N/A), Gouet Des Bruyeres (N/A), Zoffee (N/A), Silkstone (N/A), Ride The Monkey (N/A), Proton (N/A), Peckinpah (N/A), Leading Knight (N/A), Land Of Winter (N/A), Kangaroo Valley (N/A), Isolate (N/A), Giga White (N/A), Dehradun (N/A), Broughtons Bear (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
13/8
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
4/1
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
4/1
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
7/1
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
10/1
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
12/1
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
14/1
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
20/1
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
20/1
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
20/1
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
28/1
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
50/1
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex