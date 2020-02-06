Next Race Off

Meetings
13:53 Doncaster Thu 6 February 2020
Scheduled
- Betsafe Best Odds Guaranteed Juvenile Maiden Hurdle (Class 4)
- 2m 128y,
- 19 Runners
- Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
1
410-12OR:
2
Beaufort110
410-12OR:
3
Be Fair33
410-12OR:
4
410-12OR: 119BF
5
410-12OR:
6
Dehradun14
410-12OR:
7
410-12OR:
8
410-12OR:
9
Homer19
410-12OR: 117
10
Isolate184
410-12OR:
11
410-12OR: BF
12
410-12OR:
13
410-12OR:
14
410-12OR: 118
15
Proton121
410-12OR:
16
410-12OR:
17
Rikoboy54
410-12OR: 131
18
410-12OR: 115C
19
Zoffee38
410-12OR: 125BF
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Black Abbey (N/A), Be Fair (N/A), Beaufort (N/A), Bashful Boy (N/A), Rikoboy (N/A), Homer (N/A), Gouet Des Bruyeres (N/A), Zoffee (N/A), Silkstone (N/A), Ride The Monkey (N/A), Proton (N/A), Peckinpah (N/A), Leading Knight (N/A), Land Of Winter (N/A), Kangaroo Valley (N/A), Isolate (N/A), Giga White (N/A), Dehradun (N/A), Broughtons Bear (N/A)
