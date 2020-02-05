Next Race Off

Meetings
19:10 Wolverhampton Wed 5 February 2020
Scheduled
- Bombardier 'March To Your Own Drum' Handicap (Class 3)
- 0m 7f 36y,
- 12 Runners
- Winner£7,246.002nd£2,169.003rd£1,084.004th£543.005th£270.00
- Surface: Allweather
1
Reeves26
49-7OR: 95CD
2
79-4OR: 92CD
3
Mohareb26
49-4OR: 92BFD
4
Ghaith21
59-3OR: 91CD
5
Adelante157
49-3OR: 91CD
6
79-0OR: 88C
7
59-0OR: 88D
8
59-0OR: 88D
9
78-8OR: 82D
10
Donncha49
98-8OR: 82D
11
Fuente13
48-6OR: 80BF
12
98-5OR: 79D
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|7
|Documenting
|9-3
|T: Kevin FrostJ: Jason Hart
Betting
Forecast
Fuente (N/A), Young Fire (N/A), Adelante (N/A), Ghaith (N/A), Mohareb (N/A), Calder Prince (N/A), Reeves (N/A), That Is The Spirit (N/A), Gracious John (N/A), Gallipoli (N/A), Donncha (N/A), Bungee Jump (N/A)
