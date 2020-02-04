Next Race Off

Meetings

16:35 Sedgefield Tue 4 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Spray Technologies Bespoke Spraying Handicap Chase (Class 5)
  • 2m 5f 28y,
  • 19 Runners
  • Winner£2,989.002nd£878.003rd£439.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Dahills Hill24
811-13OR: 101D
T: Laura MorganJ: Ross Chapman
Last RunWatch last race
2
Minella Examiner40
711-12OR: 100
T: W GreatrexJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Agent Westy49
611-9OR: 97D
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Adam Wedge
Last RunWatch last race
4
Roxyfet9
1011-6OR: 94C
T: Micky HammondJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Paddling13
911-5OR: 93
T: Micky HammondJ: A P Cawley
Last RunWatch last race
6
Sign Of War29
611-4OR: 92
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Bocasien Desbois38
911-0OR: 88D
T: M TodhunterJ: Danny Cook
Last RunWatch last race
8
Two Hoots19
910-12OR: 86C
T: Miss J E FosterJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Sandford Castle63
1010-12OR: 86
T: J FarrellyJ: R T Dunne
Last RunWatch last race
10
Miss Zip54
710-11OR: 85
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Sunny Ledgend19
1510-7OR: 81D
T: Andrew MartinJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Pc Dixon18
710-7OR: 81
T: V ThompsonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Jolie Crickette29
810-6OR: 80
T: N W AlexanderJ: Lucy Alexander
Last RunWatch last race
14
Stormy Reception26
610-0OR: 74
T: C GrantJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Is Love Alive58
1110-0OR: 74
T: A WintleJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Robin De Broome12
89-12OR: 72
T: S CurranJ: B S Hughes
Last RunWatch last race
17
Zakety Zak26
99-12OR: 72D
T: C GrantJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Sory9
139-11OR: 71
T: Miss T JacksonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
Jacobite Rising61
79-11OR: 71
T: M E SowersbyJ: Lorcan Murtagh (3)
Last RunWatch last race

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

