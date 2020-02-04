Next Race Off

Meetings
16:35 Sedgefield Tue 4 February 2020
Scheduled
- Spray Technologies Bespoke Spraying Handicap Chase (Class 5)
- 2m 5f 28y,
- 19 Runners
- Winner£2,989.002nd£878.003rd£439.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
1
811-13OR: 101D
2
711-12OR: 100
3
611-9OR: 97D
4
1011-6OR: 94C
5
Paddling13
911-5OR: 93
6
611-4OR: 92
7
911-0OR: 88D
8
910-12OR: 86C
9
1010-12OR: 86
10
Miss Zip54
710-11OR: 85
11
1510-7OR: 81D
12
Pc Dixon18
710-7OR: 81
13
810-6OR: 80
14
610-0OR: 74
15
1110-0OR: 74
16
89-12OR: 72
17
99-12OR: 72D
18
Sory9
139-11OR: 71
19
79-11OR: 71
