Meetings

14:25 Sedgefield Tue 4 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 5f 34y,
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£277.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Baron De Midleton52
711-9OR: 124
T: B EllisonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Evander13
511-9OR: 120BFC
T: Oliver GreenallJ: Mr Ed Glassonbury (7)
Last RunWatch last race
3
For Langy28
511-9OR: 128
T: P J HobbsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Len Brennan69
711-9OR: 120CD
T: Tim VaughanJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Bavington Bob8
511-2OR:
T: Mrs A HamiltonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Charming Dream147
611-2OR: 108
T: Rebecca MenziesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Kerrkenny Gold28
611-2OR:
T: Olly MurphyJ: G Sheehan
Last RunWatch last race
8
Ulterior Motives9
611-2OR: 102CD
T: M TodhunterJ: Danny McMenamin (3)
Last RunWatch last race
9
Word Has It34
611-2OR:
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Ulterior Motives (N/A), Kerrkenny Gold (N/A), Charming Dream (N/A), Bavington Bob (N/A), Len Brennan (N/A), For Langy (N/A), Evander (N/A), Word Has It (N/A), Baron De Midleton (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
13/8
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
4/1
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
4/1
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
7/1
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
10/1
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
12/1
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
14/1
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
20/1
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
20/1
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
20/1
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
28/1
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
50/1
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex