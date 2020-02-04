Next Race Off

Meetings
15:50 Market Rasen Tue 4 February 2020
Scheduled
- Betway Mares' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
- 2m 3f 34y,
- 13 Runners
- Winner£4,614.002nd£1,355.003rd£677.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
1
1012-0OR: 107
2
811-12OR: 105
3
711-11OR: 104
4
1011-10OR: 103D
5
611-9OR: 102BF
6
811-8OR: 101BFD
7
711-5OR: 98D
8
Glorvina73
611-3OR: 96
9
710-12OR: 91
10
Miss Zip54
710-6OR: 85
11
1210-4OR: 83
12
69-9OR: 74
13
79-9OR: 74
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Miss Zip (N/A), Fairy Pol (N/A), Glorvina (N/A), Lady Master (N/A), Drewmain Legend (N/A), Vue Cavaliere (N/A), Bennys Girl (N/A), Quantum Of Solace (N/A), The Crazed Moon (N/A), Stormy Reception (N/A), Robin Gold (N/A), Impulsive Leader (N/A), Goodgirlteresa (N/A)
