Next Race Off

15:50 Market Rasen Tue 4 February 2020

  • Betway Mares' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 3f 34y,
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner£4,614.002nd£1,355.003rd£677.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Quantum Of Solace12
1012-0OR: 107
T: F O'BrienJ: P J Brennan
Last RunWatch last race
2
The Crazed Moon31
811-12OR: 105
T: M ScudamoreJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Robin Gold31
711-11OR: 104
T: D SkeltonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Goodgirlteresa53
1011-10OR: 103D
T: Kayley WoollacottJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Vue Cavaliere73
611-9OR: 102BF
T: Miss S SmithJ: M G Nolan
Last RunWatch last race
6
Drewmain Legend6
811-8OR: 101BFD
T: Ali StrongeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Lady Master61
711-5OR: 98D
T: Mrs Caroline BaileyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Glorvina73
611-3OR: 96
T: C J MannJ: Harry Bannister
Last RunWatch last race
9
Fairy Pol69
710-12OR: 91
T: Henry OliverJ: J M Davies
Last RunWatch last race
10
Miss Zip54
710-6OR: 85
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Bennys Girl28
1210-4OR: 83
T: D L WilliamsJ: Shane Quinlan (5)
Last RunWatch last race
12
Stormy Reception26
69-9OR: 74
T: C GrantJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Impulsive Leader22
79-9OR: 74
T: Miss Z C DavisonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Miss Zip (N/A), Fairy Pol (N/A), Glorvina (N/A), Lady Master (N/A), Drewmain Legend (N/A), Vue Cavaliere (N/A), Bennys Girl (N/A), Quantum Of Solace (N/A), The Crazed Moon (N/A), Stormy Reception (N/A), Robin Gold (N/A), Impulsive Leader (N/A), Goodgirlteresa (N/A)

