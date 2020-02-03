Next Race Off

Meetings

19:30 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Betway Classified Claiming Stakes (Class 6)
  • 1m 1f 104y,
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(7)
Red Gunner14
69-2OR: 62CD
T: D M LoughnaneJ: L Morris

Was successful twice on the AW at the back end of 2019, including over this C&D. Returned to action over this C&D last time out where he was seventh of 12 runners. Remains off the same mark. Others are preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(2)
Windsor Crossp32
58-12OR: 65
T: R A FaheyJ: S P Davis (3)

Has fared well on his last two starts on the AW without success, including latest at Lingfield (1m) where he was third of nine horses, 1¼L off the winner. He remains off the same mark. One for the shortlist.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(6)
Bond Angel6
58-10OR: 68
T: P D EvansJ: C Lee

Has won her last three races in what has been a fantastic run of form. Her latest victory came at Southwell over 1m where she scored by a head in a four runner field. Remains off the same mark. Leading contender to keep winning streak going.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(5)
Dawn Treaderb123
48-10OR: 62
T: Mrs S LeechJ: S W Kelly

His sole success came at Windsor (1m2f). He came close to his first AW win at Lingfield (1m4f) on his latest run as he was second of eight. Stepping down in trip now. Has been eased 3lb. Blinkers are on for the first time. One to think about.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(3)
Debbonairp133
48-10OR: 66
T: H PalmerJ: Jack Mitchell

Run well in a couple of class five contests at the back end of 2019. Had just one rival behind him in a six runner field at Southwell (1m3f) on his latest outing. Is down 1lb and cheekpieces are on for the first time. One to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(4)
Jack Berry Houseb1,t25
48-10OR: 62
T: George BougheyJ: B A Curtis

His sole success so far came on his debut at Newcastle (6f). Was a long way down the field on his last attempt at Newcastle (1m) when he came back eighth of 11. Will wear blinkers the first time in his career here. Others appeal more.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(1)
Lope De Looph5
58-10OR: 40
T: A SadikJ: George Rooke (7)

Dual-purpose mare who is yet to score in 23 appearances. Her last run came in a 1m7½f hurdles contest at Leicester where she was pulled up. Needs to improve on her most recent Flat form. Is hard to make a case for.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
2Anif58-913/8Full Result
T: P D EvansJ: E J Walsh

Betting

Forecast

Bond Angel (SP), Debbonair (SP), Lope De Loop (SP), Jack Berry House (SP), Dawn Treader (SP), Windsor Cross (SP), Red Gunner (SP)

Verdict

Bond Angel is bidding for her fourth straight win here and she can prevail off the same mark as her recent victory at Southwell over a slightly shorter trip than this. Debbonair will find this class six contest much easier than his latest assignment so expect to see him go close, while Windsor Cross has not been away on his latest two outings and should once again be in contention at the finish off the same mark.
  1. Bond Angel
  2. Debbonair
  3. Windsor Cross
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

