Next Race Off

19:30 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020
- Betway Classified Claiming Stakes (Class 6)
- 1m 1f 104y,
- 7 Runners
- Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Allweather
Was successful twice on the AW at the back end of 2019, including over this C&D. Returned to action over this C&D last time out where he was seventh of 12 runners. Remains off the same mark. Others are preferred.
Has fared well on his last two starts on the AW without success, including latest at Lingfield (1m) where he was third of nine horses, 1¼L off the winner. He remains off the same mark. One for the shortlist.
Has won her last three races in what has been a fantastic run of form. Her latest victory came at Southwell over 1m where she scored by a head in a four runner field. Remains off the same mark. Leading contender to keep winning streak going.
His sole success came at Windsor (1m2f). He came close to his first AW win at Lingfield (1m4f) on his latest run as he was second of eight. Stepping down in trip now. Has been eased 3lb. Blinkers are on for the first time. One to think about.
Run well in a couple of class five contests at the back end of 2019. Had just one rival behind him in a six runner field at Southwell (1m3f) on his latest outing. Is down 1lb and cheekpieces are on for the first time. One to consider.
His sole success so far came on his debut at Newcastle (6f). Was a long way down the field on his last attempt at Newcastle (1m) when he came back eighth of 11. Will wear blinkers the first time in his career here. Others appeal more.
Dual-purpose mare who is yet to score in 23 appearances. Her last run came in a 1m7½f hurdles contest at Leicester where she was pulled up. Needs to improve on her most recent Flat form. Is hard to make a case for.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|2
|Anif
|5
|8-9
|13/8
|Full Result
|T: P D EvansJ: E J Walsh
Betting
Forecast
Bond Angel (SP), Debbonair (SP), Lope De Loop (SP), Jack Berry House (SP), Dawn Treader (SP), Windsor Cross (SP), Red Gunner (SP)
Verdict
- Bond Angel
- Debbonair
- Windsor Cross
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.