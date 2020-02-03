Next Race Off

Meetings

19:00 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Bombardier Golden Beer Conditions Stakes (Class 2)
  • 1m 142y,
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£11,828.002nd£3,542.003rd£1,771.004th£885.005th£443.006th£222.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
(3)
Fox Power24
49-8OR: 99C
T: R HannonJ: S De Sousa

Prevailed over this distance at Newcastle back in April. Has been unable to add to that in two starts since. He came home at the rear of six runners on the AW at Lingfield (7f) last time out. Needs to bounce back.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(5)
Another Touch26
79-5OR: 104
T: R A FaheyJ: Barry McHugh

Has been in great form since switching to the AW, prevailing in all three of his races on this surface. His latest success came at Newcastle (1m) where he scored by ¾L after going off as the 6/4 favourite. Has gone up 9lb. One to consider again.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(2)
Arcanadap112
79-5OR: 83CD
T: Tom DascombeJ: R Kingscote

A C&D winner who has a good strike-rate on the AW with four wins from nine starts. His last appearance came at Musselburgh (7f) where he was seventh of nine. A return to this surface will help so he is one to think about.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(7)
Oh This Is Us75
79-5OR: 108
T: R HannonJ: J P Spencer

Was a winner at Chester (7½f) three runs ago. Could only finish ninth of 12 on his return to the AW last time out at Kempton (1m) in a Listed contest. Has been eased 2lb in the weights. Leading contender on his return to handicap company.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(4)
Salateen164
89-5OR: 99CWS
T: K A RyanJ: T Eaves

Experienced gelding who struggled last year. He came back at the rear of nine runners at Chelmsford (1m) on his latest outing. Has had a wind-op since. This is his first run for his new yard. Best to watch for now.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(6)
Via Serendipityt26
69-5OR: 105
T: S C WilliamsJ: Hayley Turner

Prevailed on the AW at Kempton (1m) three starts ago. Went close to another victory on his latest appearance as he was second of five at Newcastle, beaten by just ¾L. Has been eased 2lb. One to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(1)
White Mocha571
59-5OR: 97
T: H PalmerJ: B A Curtis

Has not featured since July 2018 when he was ninth of 12 at Newmarket (1m). Was competitive at Group Two level earlier that year. Set for his opening outing on the AW on his return to action. May just need this run.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
5Hathal79-52/1Full Result
T: J A OsborneJ: Nicola Currie

Betting

Forecast

Oh This Is Us (SP), Arcanada (SP), Another Touch (SP), Fox Power (SP), White Mocha (SP), Via Serendipity (SP), Salateen (SP)

Verdict

OH THIS IS US has been featuring at a much higher level than this recently so he will appreciate this drop in class where he is very capable of adding to his tally.Another Touch is unbeaten in three runs on the AW but now must defy a further 9lb rise in the weights so she have to settle for second place this time, while Via Serendipity has been running well recently and from this latest mark, shouldn't be too far away at the finish.
  1. Oh This Is Us
  2. Another Touch
  3. Via Serendipity
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

