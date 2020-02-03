Next Race Off

19:00 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020
- Bombardier Golden Beer Conditions Stakes (Class 2)
- 1m 142y,
- 7 Runners
- Winner£11,828.002nd£3,542.003rd£1,771.004th£885.005th£443.006th£222.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Allweather
Prevailed over this distance at Newcastle back in April. Has been unable to add to that in two starts since. He came home at the rear of six runners on the AW at Lingfield (7f) last time out. Needs to bounce back.
Has been in great form since switching to the AW, prevailing in all three of his races on this surface. His latest success came at Newcastle (1m) where he scored by ¾L after going off as the 6/4 favourite. Has gone up 9lb. One to consider again.
A C&D winner who has a good strike-rate on the AW with four wins from nine starts. His last appearance came at Musselburgh (7f) where he was seventh of nine. A return to this surface will help so he is one to think about.
Was a winner at Chester (7½f) three runs ago. Could only finish ninth of 12 on his return to the AW last time out at Kempton (1m) in a Listed contest. Has been eased 2lb in the weights. Leading contender on his return to handicap company.
Experienced gelding who struggled last year. He came back at the rear of nine runners at Chelmsford (1m) on his latest outing. Has had a wind-op since. This is his first run for his new yard. Best to watch for now.
Prevailed on the AW at Kempton (1m) three starts ago. Went close to another victory on his latest appearance as he was second of five at Newcastle, beaten by just ¾L. Has been eased 2lb. One to consider.
Has not featured since July 2018 when he was ninth of 12 at Newmarket (1m). Was competitive at Group Two level earlier that year. Set for his opening outing on the AW on his return to action. May just need this run.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|5
|Hathal
|7
|9-5
|2/1
|Full Result
|T: J A OsborneJ: Nicola Currie
Betting
Forecast
Oh This Is Us (SP), Arcanada (SP), Another Touch (SP), Fox Power (SP), White Mocha (SP), Via Serendipity (SP), Salateen (SP)
Verdict
- Oh This Is Us
- Another Touch
- Via Serendipity
