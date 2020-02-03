Next Race Off

Meetings

17:30 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Bombardier All Weather 'Hands And Heels' Series Apprentice Handicap (Div 2) (Class 6)
  • 7f 36y,
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
(3)
Rockesburyb7
59-7OR: 55BFCD
T: David LoughnaneJ: Laura Pearson (3)

A C&D winner who was fancied to run well at this course over the extended 1m trip last time but he had to settle for second place of 12 after going off as the 3/1 favourite. Remains off the same mark and is down in trip. Big player.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(1)
Pearl Spectrev5
99-5OR: 53D
T: P S McEnteeJ: Grace McEntee

All of the nine wins in his career have come on the AW. His last success came in April 2018. He has been close to adding to his tally on a number of occasions recently, including latest at Kempton (7f) when he was second of 12. One to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(9)
Air Of Yorkp5
89-5OR: 53CD
T: Grace HarrisJ: Elisha Whittington

A very experienced gelding who was successful on turf at Salisbury (6f) back in May. His last appearance came on the AW at Kempton (7f) where he was fifth of 12. Very capable off this mark. One for the shortlist.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(5)
Miracle Gardenp10
89-4OR: 52C
T: R BrothertonJ: Luke Catton

Has failed to hit the frame in five starts since switching yards back in October. He finished seventh of 11 on his latest attempt at this course over 6f. Has been eased 3lb in the weights. Others appeal more.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(4)
Little Miss Kodi136
79-0OR: 48D
T: D M LoughnaneJ: Mollie Phillips (5)

Came close to success at Chepstow (7f) back in July where she was second of 14, beaten by ½L. Has failed to build upon that run in three outings since. Was well beaten at Newcastle (6f) last time. Needs to improve.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(7)
Hey Prettyb24
58-12OR: 45D
T: J C McConnellJ: Siobhan Rutledge (3)

Is 0-13 on the AW surface but he has won on turf. He had just one horse behind him in an eight runner field at Dundalk (1m) last time out after going off at 100/1. Best to watch on his return to the UK.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(2)
Come On Bear35
58-12OR: 45
T: A BaileyJ: George Rooke

Still looking for her first win after seven appearances. She was not far away last time as she was just 2L off the winner when she finished fourth of 12 on the AW at Lingfield (7f). One to think about.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(6)
Je M'En Fichep125
48-12OR: 45
T: P R ChamingsJ: Amelia Glass

Remains a maiden following six starts. Has been well held on all three of her handicap outings, including latest at Chelmsford (1m) when she was 12th of 14. Cheekpieces are on for the first time. Needs to improve.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(8)
William Ashfordv16
88-12OR: 45D
T: M ApplebyJ: Erika Parkinson (3)

Is 0-3 on the AW but has prevailed on turf. He was eighth of 11 on his opening run for his new yard at Southwell (7f) just six days ago. Is 5lb out of the weights. Visor will be worn for the first time. Others stand out more.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(10)
Supreme Dream10
48-12OR: 45
T: S A HarrisJ: Levi Williams (3)

Yet to score in 18 appearances. Was a long way down the field when he finished eighth of 11 at this course (1m1½f) after going off at 125/1. Is 6lb out of the weights. Needs to produce much more.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Hey Pretty (SP), Little Miss Kodi (SP), Miracle Garden (SP), Air Of York (SP), Pearl Spectre (SP), Rockesbury (SP), Come On Bear (SP), Supreme Dream (SP), William Ashford (SP), Je M'En Fiche (SP)

Verdict

ROCKESBURY ran well at this course over a slightly longer trip last time to finish second. He remains off the same mark which gives him a great chance to score over this C&D once again. Pearl Spectre was less than 1L away from victory on his latest appearance and he may have to settle for that spot again here, while Air Of York can fill the placings as he is off a mark which will allow him to be competitive.
  1. Rockesbury
  2. Pearl Spectre
  3. Air Of York
