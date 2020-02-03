Next Race Off

17:30 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020
- Bombardier All Weather 'Hands And Heels' Series Apprentice Handicap (Div 2) (Class 6)
- 7f 36y,
- 10 Runners
- Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Allweather
A C&D winner who was fancied to run well at this course over the extended 1m trip last time but he had to settle for second place of 12 after going off as the 3/1 favourite. Remains off the same mark and is down in trip. Big player.
All of the nine wins in his career have come on the AW. His last success came in April 2018. He has been close to adding to his tally on a number of occasions recently, including latest at Kempton (7f) when he was second of 12. One to consider.
A very experienced gelding who was successful on turf at Salisbury (6f) back in May. His last appearance came on the AW at Kempton (7f) where he was fifth of 12. Very capable off this mark. One for the shortlist.
Has failed to hit the frame in five starts since switching yards back in October. He finished seventh of 11 on his latest attempt at this course over 6f. Has been eased 3lb in the weights. Others appeal more.
Came close to success at Chepstow (7f) back in July where she was second of 14, beaten by ½L. Has failed to build upon that run in three outings since. Was well beaten at Newcastle (6f) last time. Needs to improve.
Is 0-13 on the AW surface but he has won on turf. He had just one horse behind him in an eight runner field at Dundalk (1m) last time out after going off at 100/1. Best to watch on his return to the UK.
Still looking for her first win after seven appearances. She was not far away last time as she was just 2L off the winner when she finished fourth of 12 on the AW at Lingfield (7f). One to think about.
Remains a maiden following six starts. Has been well held on all three of her handicap outings, including latest at Chelmsford (1m) when she was 12th of 14. Cheekpieces are on for the first time. Needs to improve.
Is 0-3 on the AW but has prevailed on turf. He was eighth of 11 on his opening run for his new yard at Southwell (7f) just six days ago. Is 5lb out of the weights. Visor will be worn for the first time. Others stand out more.
Yet to score in 18 appearances. Was a long way down the field when he finished eighth of 11 at this course (1m1½f) after going off at 125/1. Is 6lb out of the weights. Needs to produce much more.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Hey Pretty (SP), Little Miss Kodi (SP), Miracle Garden (SP), Air Of York (SP), Pearl Spectre (SP), Rockesbury (SP), Come On Bear (SP), Supreme Dream (SP), William Ashford (SP), Je M'En Fiche (SP)
Verdict
- Rockesbury
- Pearl Spectre
- Air Of York
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.