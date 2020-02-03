Next Race Off

Meetings

15:25 Carlisle Mon 3 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Watch Irish Racing On RacingTV Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 1m 7f 207y,
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner£6,498.002nd£1,908.003rd£954.004th£477.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Court Royale27
712-4OR: 122D
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
2
Curious Times93
712-4OR: 122
T: S R B CrawfordJ: 
3
Ard Chros16
812-3OR: 121D
T: W ColtherdJ: Sam Coltherd (3)
4
Dorking Cock28
612-3OR: 121CD
T: Tom LaceyJ: Stan Sheppard
5
Fanzio61
511-12OR: 118D
T: Richard HobsonJ: Paul O'Brien (3)
6
Ibleo842
711-8OR: 112
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: 
7
Delface37
711-6OR: 110BFD
T: D PipeJ: 
8
Relkadam423
611-6OR: 110
T: T D EasterbyJ: 
9
Hidden Dilemma36
711-6OR: 110C
T: S R B CrawfordJ: 
10
Arcade Attraction67
611-5OR: 109
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
11
Dr Hooves28
711-4OR: 108
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: 
12
Snougar8
710-10OR: 100D
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
13
Lastin' Memories7(ex 7)
810-9OR: 92
T: Miss S E ForsterJ: 
14
Into The Breach28
79-12OR: 88
T: J EwartJ: 
Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Dr Hooves (N/A), Arcade Attraction (N/A), Hidden Dilemma (N/A), Relkadam (N/A), Delface (N/A), Ibleo (N/A), Fanzio (N/A), Dorking Cock (N/A), Ard Chros (N/A), Snougar (N/A), Lastin' Memories (N/A), Into The Breach (N/A), Curious Times (N/A), Court Royale (N/A)

