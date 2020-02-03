Meetings
15:25 Carlisle Mon 3 February 2020
Scheduled
- Watch Irish Racing On RacingTV Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
- 1m 7f 207y,
- 14 Runners
- Winner£6,498.002nd£1,908.003rd£954.004th£477.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
712-4OR: 122D
2
712-4OR: 122
3
812-3OR: 121D
4
612-3OR: 121CD
5
Fanzio61
511-12OR: 118D
6
Ibleo842
711-8OR: 112
7
Delface37
711-6OR: 110BFD
8
Relkadam423
611-6OR: 110
9
711-6OR: 110C
10
611-5OR: 109
11
711-4OR: 108
12
710-10OR: 100D
13
Lastin' Memories7(ex 7)
810-9OR: 92
14
79-12OR: 88
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Dr Hooves (N/A), Arcade Attraction (N/A), Hidden Dilemma (N/A), Relkadam (N/A), Delface (N/A), Ibleo (N/A), Fanzio (N/A), Dorking Cock (N/A), Ard Chros (N/A), Snougar (N/A), Lastin' Memories (N/A), Into The Breach (N/A), Curious Times (N/A), Court Royale (N/A)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:49 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed