Next Race Off

Meetings

14:55 Carlisle Mon 3 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • EBF Mares' 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 3f 61y,
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner£4,549.002nd£1,336.003rd£668.004th£334.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Early Morning Rain44
611-12OR: 127BF
T: Jamie SnowdenJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Glorious Lady44
611-12OR: 119
T: K DalgleishJ: Craig Nichol
Last RunWatch last race
3
Penny Mallow23
611-12OR: 118
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: G Sheehan
Last RunWatch last race
4
Red Reminder24
611-6OR: 109
T: C GrantJ: Thomas Dowson
Last RunWatch last race
5
Bonny Houxty268
711-0OR:
T: D W WhillansJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Bright Side Oflife36
711-0OR:
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Dora De Janeiro50
711-0OR:
T: S G WestJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Dorothy's Flame54
811-0OR: 72
T: J C HaynesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
La Chanteuse71
611-0OR:
T: S R B CrawfordJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Lady Babs39
611-0OR:
T: A CrookJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Largy Princess28
711-0OR:
T: S R B CrawfordJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Lily's Gem28
711-0OR: 118BFC
T: S R B CrawfordJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Seaside Girl60
611-0OR:
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Shabba Dada Do17
611-0OR:
T: D McCain JnrJ: Mr Harrison Beswick (5)
Last RunWatch last race
15
Sutton Way7
811-0OR:
T: S CorbettJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Thats The Truth19
611-0OR:
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

