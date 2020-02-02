Meetings
15:40 Taunton Sun 2 February 2020
Scheduled
- Southwest Racing Club Handicap Chase (Class 3)
- 2m 7f 3y,
- 10 Runners
- Winner£8,058.002nd£2,366.003rd£1,183.004th£591.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
Truckin Awayt81
711-10OR: 130WS
8/1
2
811-9OR: 129D
8/1
3
Darling Maltaixh,t32
711-7OR: 127BF
3/1
4
711-6OR: 126
16/1
5
Shoal Bayb,t148
711-5OR: 125C
9/2
6
Plantagenett158
811-5OR: 125BFCD
7/1
7
811-5OR: 125
11/2
8
Lord Bryant37
911-4OR: 124
25/1
9
811-0OR: 120
10/1
10
Quite By Chancet314
1111-0OR: 120CD
10/1
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Touch Kick
|8
|11-11
|7/4
|T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden
Betting
Forecast
Darling Maltaix (3/1), Shoal Bay (9/2), Shanroe In Milan (11/2), Plantagenet (7/1), As I See It (8/1), Truckin Away (8/1), Quite By Chance (10/1), Broadclyst (10/1), Cap St Vincent (16/1), Lord Bryan (25/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:49 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed