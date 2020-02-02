Next Race Off

Meetings

15:40 Taunton Sun 2 February 2020

Scheduled
  • Southwest Racing Club Handicap Chase (Class 3)
  • 2m 7f 3y,
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£8,058.002nd£2,366.003rd£1,183.004th£591.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Truckin Awayt81
711-10OR: 130WS
8/1
T: P J HobbsJ: Sean Houlihan (3)
Last RunWatch last race
2
As I See It32
811-9OR: 129D
8/1
T: H FryJ: S Bowen
Last RunWatch last race
3
Darling Maltaixh,t32
711-7OR: 127BF
3/1
T: P F NichollsJ: Lorcan Williams (3)
Last RunWatch last race
4
Cap St Vincent22
711-6OR: 126
16/1
T: Tim VaughanJ: Alan Johns
Last RunWatch last race
5
Shoal Bayb,t148
711-5OR: 125C
9/2
T: C L TizzardJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
Last RunWatch last race
6
Plantagenett158
811-5OR: 125BFCD
7/1
T: J W MullinsJ: Daniel Sansom (3)
Last RunWatch last race
7
Shanroe In Milan32
811-5OR: 125
11/2
T: C E LongsdonJ: Aidan Coleman
Last RunWatch last race
8
Lord Bryant37
911-4OR: 124
25/1
T: P BowenJ: James Bowen
Last RunWatch last race
9
Broadclyst11
811-0OR: 120
10/1
T: C J DownJ: J M Davies
Last RunWatch last race
10
Quite By Chancet314
1111-0OR: 120CD
10/1
T: C L TizzardJ: Brendan Powell
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Touch Kick811-117/4
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Betting

Forecast

Darling Maltaix (3/1), Shoal Bay (9/2), Shanroe In Milan (11/2), Plantagenet (7/1), As I See It (8/1), Truckin Away (8/1), Quite By Chance (10/1), Broadclyst (10/1), Cap St Vincent (16/1), Lord Bryan (25/1)

