15:07 Pau Sun 2 February 2020

  • Prix De Borderes Handicap
  • 1m 1f 207y, Good
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€13,230.002nd€4,200.003rd€2,100.004th€1,470.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Winning time:-Off time:15:14:57
1
(10)
Granaccib19
49-12OR: CD
11/2
T: J RomeroJ: Vm Valenzuela
2
(8)
La Mariniere11
49-8OR: C
3/1
T: D De WatrigantJ: M Eon (3)
3
(4)
Incitatusb24
49-5OR:
8/1
T: J C RougetJ: G Trolley De Prevaux
4
(14)
Wishcapeb33
49-3OR: D
25/1
T: P SogorbJ: Lu Armand (6)
5
(1)
El Ingrato19
49-1OR: D
25/1
T: R LopezJ: A Gavilan
6
(15)
Ninety Years33
48-13OR: D
22/1
T: P SogorbJ: S Prugnaud (3)
7
(6)
Vespamanv33
48-12OR: CD
7/1
T: F PardonJ: M Meyer (7)
8
(7)
Atout Coeur19
48-10OR: CD
13/2
T: D MorissonJ: J Auge
9
(13)
Limerick19
48-8OR:
12/1
T: D ChenuJ: M Forest
10
(5)
Theia19
48-8OR: D
11/1
T: D MorissonJ: I Mendizabal
11
(9)
Joe Blining19
48-2OR: CD
4/1
T: R PicardoJ: E Hardouin
12
(2)
Durbling19
48-0OR: D
50/1
T: D HendersonJ: C Ghersi (4)
13
(11)
Clair Matinv14
48-0OR: CD
22/1
T: T LemerJ: C Poirier (7)
14
(3)
Delicateness19
48-0OR:
66/1
T: L CadotJ: C Larrigade (7)
15
(12)
Komkenma15
48-0OR:
66/1
T: Mme M Prunet-FochJ: W Smit

Forecast

La Mariniere (3/1), Joe Blining (4/1), Granacci (11/2), Atout Coeur (13/2), Vespaman (7/1), Incitatus (8/1), Theia (11/1), Limerick (12/1), Ninety Years (22/1), Clair Matin (22/1), El Ingrato (25/1), Wishcape (25/1), Durbling (50/1), Delicateness (66/1), Komkenma (66/1)

