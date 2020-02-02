Meetings
14:32 Pau Sun 2 February 2020
1
611-2OR:
9/2
2
Myboy28
711-2OR:
16/1
3
Forthingv14
911-0OR: CD
11/4
4
Spanish Oneb31
611-0OR: C
4/1
5
611-0OR: C
4/1
6
610-12OR: C
5/1
7
Chinco Starv14
810-10OR: C
9/1
8
Duc De Meranb21
510-7OR: C
14/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Forthing (11/4), Spanish One (4/1), Presidente Line (4/1), Highway To Hell (9/2), Staunton Street (5/1), Chinco Star (9/1), Duc De Meran (14/1), Myboy (16/1)
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
