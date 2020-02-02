Meetings

12:43 Pau Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Christian Mahe Award Hurdle
  • 2m 1f 87y, Good
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner€18,900.002nd€6,000.003rd€3,000.004th€2,100.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:12:46:45
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Galant Des Boulats31
411-0OR: CD
2/1
T: Bert LefevreJ: A Lotout (2)
2
Bubble Blue37
411-0OR:
17/2
T: G MacaireJ: K Dubourg
3
Pinaclouddown21
411-0OR: D
7/1
T: M MescamJ: D Mescam
4
Betong Emery26
410-10OR:
5/2
T: A Chaille-ChailleJ: P Dubourg
5
Blue And Red11
410-10OR:
6/1
T: D CottinJ: S Colas
6
Zebzardee19
410-10OR:
20/1
T: E GrallJ: M Daubry-barbier (9)
7
Hurricane Pharoah
410-7OR:
80/1
T: M MescamJ: M Camus (2)
8
Torontas19
410-7OR:
18/1
T: J OrtetJ: Raymond O'Brien
9
Galio De Fangey14
410-7OR:
33/1
T: E ClayeuxJ: D Ubeda
11
Nathanielhawthorneb137
410-7OR:
15/2
T: D CottinJ: K Nabet
12
Coolabahv119
410-7OR:
20/1
T: D CottinJ: E Metivier (2)
13
Esberide
410-3OR:
50/1
T: C CheminaudJ: D Lesot

Non-Runners

10
Gueroit De Manzat43
410-7OR: -
T: F NicolleJ: A Zuliani

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Galant Des Boulats (2/1), Betong Emery (5/2), Blue And Red (6/1), Pinaclouddown (7/1), Nathanielhawthorne (15/2), Bubble Blue (17/2), Gueroit De Manzat (16/1), Torontas (18/1), Coolabah (20/1), Zebzardee (20/1), Galio De Fangey (33/1), Esberide (50/1), Hurricane Pharoah (80/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
13/8
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
4/1
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
4/1
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
7/1
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
10/1
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
12/1
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
14/1
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
20/1
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
20/1
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
20/1
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
28/1
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
50/1
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex