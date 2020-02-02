Next Race Off

Meetings
16:35 Leopardstown Sun 2 February 2020
Scheduled
- Coolmore N.H. Sires Irish EBF Mares I.N.H. Flat Race (Grade 2) (Class 1)
- 2m,
- 11 Runners
- Winner€59,999.002nd€20,000.003rd€10,000.004th€5,000.005th€3,000.006th€2,000.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
611-9OR: D
10/11
2
611-6OR: D
25/1
3
511-5OR: D
14/1
4
511-5OR: D
7/2
5
511-5OR: D
25/1
6
511-5OR: D
16/1
7
Politesse275
611-2OR:
25/1
8
511-1OR:
66/1
9
511-1OR:
10/1
10
511-1OR: BF
7/1
11
410-2OR:
25/1
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Santa Rossa
|5
|11-5
|3/1
|T: D A McLoughlinJ: Mr F Maguire
Betting
Forecast
Bigbadandbeautiful (10/11), Castra Vetera (7/2), The West Awaits (7/1), Jeremys Jewel (10/1), Carrigeen Lotus (14/1), Lady Temperance (16/1), Mind Sunday (25/1), Politesse (25/1), Dreamingandhoping (25/1), Darling Daughter (25/1), Fairyhill Run (66/1)
